Actor Caio Castro is caught in a bar in Maringá and has repercussions on the networks

Photo: reproduction

Actor Caio Castro, 33, was spotted in a bar in the central area of ​​Maringá last Saturday, 20th. The actor’s visit caught the attention of netizens, after the establishment posted several photos of the global on a social network.

The publication, which went viral on Instagram, gathered several comments from profiles that asked if Caio had ‘paid the bill’, alluding to a comment made recently by the actor about the need to share expenses during a meeting.

The actor’s comment generated a lot of controversy and repercussion on social networks. “What’s the difference between paying the bill and having to pay the bill? This feeling of having to support, having to pay… I don’t have to do p… anything bothers me a lot. I make a point of calling you for dinner, I go to the bathroom, I already pay the bill… It’s not even enough, it’s already settled… Now, you asked for the bill and you didn’t move and you never asked, as if I had that role? You are not my daughter”, said Caio, during a chat on the Sua Brother podcast on YouTube.

In the Instagram Story, Caio Castro commented on the matter, reinforcing his opinion and claiming that some people have misrepresented his speech. “Not being able to understand that a speech demonstrates the presence of an error; understanding it, but misrepresenting it, demonstrates a lack of honesty. Paying for dinner is not supporting a person; but to say that I have stated such a thing is to sustain a lie,” he said.

In Maringá, Caio Castro’s presence was greatly celebrated by the bar’s owners and fans, who took advantage of Caio’s visit to take pictures and record videos.

On the establishment’s Instagram, netizens ended up getting on the wave of the latest controversy involving the global and many questions were asked about who would pay the bill.

“Did you pay the bill?”asks an internet user, joking with the situation.

Another follower stated “The guy never dines out in peace again [risos]”.

“If I were there, I would pay for your beer @caiocastro beautiful!”commented a fan.

With information from State Agency.