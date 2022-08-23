After breaking up with Gui Napolitano, Thais Braz ‘opens the game’, talks about the end of the relationship and sends a message: “I can’t be…”

The couple announced their separation a few days ago and, since then, much has been said about the reason for the breakup.

Recently, former BBBs 21 Thais Braz and Gui Napolitano announced the end of the relationship. Some netizens pointed out that the end of the relationship between them would have been a possible betrayal of the model with his ex-girlfriend, Gabi Martins.

In a recent interview with “Quem”, Thais revealed the real reason why the relationship came to an end, in addition to stating that she does not keep in touch with her ex-boyfriend. At the time, the ex-confined woman insisted on reinforcing that “there was no betrayal” by either party.

The former BBB said that she is taking advantage of the moment to enjoy with her family. “It’s calm. I’m fine, enjoying my family. Nothing happened, there was no betrayal. It just didn’t work. It was great while it lasted, and now it’s time to go. I’m super fine, take it”she began saying.

Then, Thais revealed that he can’t be an “ex brother”, but he still has a affection for his ex-mate. “I have nothing against him and neither he against me, but I can’t be an ex’s ‘brother’. But of course if I find him we’ll talk, I’ll be here if he needs me and I know I can count on him too.”she finished.