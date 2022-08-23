After dancing with Anitta, ‘Tia Marli’ closes her first ‘pub’ and dreams of getting her teeth fixed and having her own house

The 55-year-old Marli Gomes roll is already bearing fruit. The resident of Ramos, a neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio, used all her courage and resourcefulness when asking Anitta to go on stage during the show last Saturday and dance with her. With her wish granted, and called “aunt” by the artist, she spoke up to Poderosa’s catchphrase: “Did you think I wouldn’t wiggle my ass today?”. She amused the public and does not stop gaining followers on social networks. Two days after the event, she now closes her first advertising contracts. It still hasn’t sunk in on what’s going on.

— I recorded it now (advertising for social networks) and it was good. Anything new is good. I’m very happy, but also nervous. I have a peaceful life, we are simple, suddenly there are a lot of people following me. Even celebrities. How many people wanted to be in my place and I was chosen? — Says Marli, who saw her Instagram jump from 100 followers to almost 24 thousand by the end of this article, and seeing Juliette imitate her was the pinnacle.

Born in Montanhas, Rio Grande do Norte, and a resident of Rio for 21 years, that’s why she, who works as a secretary in a law firm, is shaking much more now with fame than in the minutes before the dance. down to the ground for millions of people.

— You don’t talk about another person there in my land (laughs). I never wanted to be famous. I never thought this would happen in my life. I just went dancing and asked to go on stage because I like it. I’ve never taken a dance class, I keep learning the choreography watching it on Youtube. I like Anitta, João Gomes, Mari Fernandes, Wesley Safadão… — quotes Marli, who has to interrupt the interview to go back to work: — My boss is wonderful, she has no problem with me stopping by to record or give an interview. But I’m working normally. I need to finish here.

The new celebrity tries to maintain a normal routine, as she also helps take care of her four grandchildren. Marli, who is still the mother of two more children (one being the stepson who took her to the show), lives with her husband and three of these grandchildren, as one of the daughters needs help because of work. Due to so many commercial interests, the daughter-in-law, Débora Magalhães, looked for an advertising agency to help them.

“It started as a joke. We had fun at the show when we saw her on stage. Now, we realize that there are several people interested in commercial partnerships. We hired the agency to help us with the negotiations. Because payment is made by a table that takes into account engagement (views, clicks, among other metrics).

The dancer also does not yet understand the dimension of what she can have with a career on the internet. Therefore, she avoids making plans. But she has already confessed her dreams to family members.

“She’s still thinking, we’re leaving her free to take her time, decide what she wants to do or not. But she has dreams, of course. She already talked about fixing her teeth, as well as having a house of her own, because she lives on rent.