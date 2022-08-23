After memes, Zuckerberg posts new ‘beautiful’ photo in the metaverse; check out

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on After memes, Zuckerberg posts new ‘beautiful’ photo in the metaverse; check out 3 Views

Reacting to recent public criticism, Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta (the group that owns WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram), responded with a social media post last week to memes that took a toll on the ugly look of Horizon Worlds. of virtual reality created by your company.

Zuckerberg apparently wasn’t too happy with people’s reaction to the image he posted last week announcing the release of Horizon Worlds for some countries.

In the image, the Facebook co-founder appeared in the Horizon Worlds metaverse, as if taking a selfie with the Eiffel Tower in France in the background.

What was supposed to be a launch of the expansion of the virtual world for French and Spanish users, ended up becoming a series of memes. Some critics even compared the look of the image used on platforms from the 2000s, such as The Sims (2000) and Second Life (2003).

According to Zuckerberg’s most recent post, people can expect “big updates to the Horizon and avatar graphics soon.” The Facebook chief executive also said he would share more information on Connect and assumed the previous photo was “pretty basic” and had been “taken very quickly to celebrate a launch”.

Finally, the executive stated that Horizon Worlds “is improving very quickly”.

Meta has been betting a lot on the metaverse – so much so that it changed its name last year. Last year alone, the company is estimated to have spent more than $10 billion on virtual reality.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

What are the consequences when the euro falls below the dollar?

The European currency fell below the dollar par for the second time this summer (northern …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved