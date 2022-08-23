After memes, Zuckerberg posts new ‘beautiful’ photo in the metaverse; check out

Reacting to recent public criticism, Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta (the group that owns WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram), responded with a social media post last week to memes that took a toll on the ugly look of Horizon Worlds. of virtual reality created by your company.

Zuckerberg apparently wasn’t too happy with people’s reaction to the image he posted last week announcing the release of Horizon Worlds for some countries.

In the image, the Facebook co-founder appeared in the Horizon Worlds metaverse, as if taking a selfie with the Eiffel Tower in France in the background.

What was supposed to be a launch of the expansion of the virtual world for French and Spanish users, ended up becoming a series of memes. Some critics even compared the look of the image used on platforms from the 2000s, such as The Sims (2000) and Second Life (2003).

According to Zuckerberg’s most recent post, people can expect “big updates to the Horizon and avatar graphics soon.” The Facebook chief executive also said he would share more information on Connect and assumed the previous photo was “pretty basic” and had been “taken very quickly to celebrate a launch”.

Finally, the executive stated that Horizon Worlds “is improving very quickly”.

Meta has been betting a lot on the metaverse – so much so that it changed its name last year. Last year alone, the company is estimated to have spent more than $10 billion on virtual reality.