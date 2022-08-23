After nationalizing electricity company, France freezes supermarket prices

Amid the highest inflation since 1985, France has adopted unorthodox measures to combat rising prices.

Emmanuel Macron, re-elected president in the country this year, has already announced the nationalization of an electricity company through nuclear plants (in which the government already held 84% of the capital), now he is putting pressure on the country’s supermarkets to stop the rise in prices.

French chain Carrefour joined other giants in the country, such as the oil company Total Energies, to announce the freeze on prices of food products, as well as clothing and health. The measure must value until November 30.

The measure announced today had also been announced by supermarket chain Leclerc, which froze the price of the 120 best-selling products on the network until July.

The CPI, the consumer price index, reached 6.8% in July, continuing to be the highest rate since 1985, when France was still reeling from the effects of the second oil shock.

In July the government had already announced the nationalization of EDF, Energias da França, the company responsible for nuclear power plants. The cost of the operation was estimated at 10 billion euros.

EDF has shown constant losses over the last few years, with the support of the French government, in a kind of indirect subsidy.

