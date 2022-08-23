After suspected child abuse, Google denounces a father for taking a picture of his sick son

Last year, Mark, a father from San Francisco, USA, used his Android phone to photograph an infection in his son’s groin, after which Google alerted authorities that the images were child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to The New York Times report, Google closed the accounts and filed a report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and encouraged a police investigation, emphasizing the difficulties of differentiating photos of potential abuse from innocent photos. , when it becomes part of a user’s gallery on the device itself or in cloud storage.

In 2021, Apple took the lead on the results concern of not clarifying the limits of what should be considered private and announced its child safety plan. As part of this plan, the company scanned the images on the devices themselves before they were uploaded to iCloud and then compared each one against CSAM’s NCMED database. If similar images were found, a human moderator would then review the content and block the user’s account.

The non-profit copyright group Electronic Frontier Foundation slammed Apple’s plan and said it had the potential to “open a back door on privacy” as well as representing “a dip in privacy for all iCloud Photos users.” .

Every now and then Apple puts the scanning part of stored images on hold, but after the release of iOS 15.2, they continued with the introduction of an optional tool for children’s accounts that are included in the family sharing plan.

If the parents choose to have the child’s account, the Messages app will analyze the image attachments and indicate if the photo shows nudity, while maintaining the end-to-end encryption of these messages. If it accuses nudity, it will automatically blur the image and show a warning to the child and display tools to adjust online safety.

A Google spokesperson told the Times that the company only scans users’ personal images when they have an affirmative action, which could include backing up their photos to Google Photos. When Google points to exploited images, the platform is required by federal law to report the potential criminal to CyberTipLine at NCMEC.

In 2021 alone, Google reported 621,583 cases, while NCMEC alerted authorities of 4,260 potential victims. As reported by The New York Times, this list of victims includes Mark’s son. This dad ended up losing access to his emails, contacts, photos and phone numbers because he used Google Fi. He immediately tried to appeal the company’s decision, but his request was denied.

The San Francisco Police Department opened an investigation into Mark in December of last year and had access to all the information he stored with Google. The investigator found that the photo had no elements of a crime and that there was also no evidence that one had ever happened.

