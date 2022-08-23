Alexander Dugin, Putin’s ‘guru’, attends funeral of murdered daughter in Moscow | Ukraine and Russia

Hundreds of people attended this Tuesday (23) in Moscow for the funeral of Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian ultranationalist intellectual Alexander Dugin, considered the greatest adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Darya Dugina was killed in a bombing with explosives placed under her car, an action Russia blames on Ukraine. Kiev blames Moscow.

Like her father, Dugina was a supporter of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The funeral will take place this Monday in a hall at the Ostankino TV center in Moscow, where a photo of Dugina has been placed in front of the open casket. Dugin and his wife sat beside their daughter’s coffin.

“She died for the people, for Russia, on the front. The front is here,” Dugin said at the start of the ceremony.

Dugina died on Saturday in the explosion of a bomb installed in his vehicle as he was driving along an avenue 40 kilometers from Moscow.

Russia has blamed Ukrainian intelligence services for the attack, which Ukraine’s government denies.

Dugin, 60, rose to prominence in the 1990s, during the intellectual chaos that followed the dissolution of the Soviet Union. He had been an anti-communist dissident in the last years of the USSR.

The intellectual with the long beard and air of a prophet claims to have ideological influence over Putin.

The Russian head of state has become increasingly hostile towards the West and many believe Dugin bears some responsibility for the change. Some analysts call him “Putin’s Rasputin or “Putin’s Brain”.

Vladimir Putin has never publicly supported him, but on Monday the Kremlin released a condolence message from the president, in which he denounced the “vile crime” that killed Dugina.