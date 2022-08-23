Amazon lowers gaming chair price by BRL 800 this weekend

For game fans, here goes call: Amazon lowered the price of the Racer V12 gaming chair by R$800, from the PCYES brand (product link). Offer is for a limited time, or while supplies last.

The model offered is made of synthetic leather, with embroidered details and soft upholstery. The chair comes with two removable cushions, one for the back and the other for head and neck support.

In addition, the product comes with a support for legs, as well as the possibility of lying down, with an inclination of up to 180º.

The product was developed to deliver height adjustments of up to 100 mm – through a gas piston technology -, with the aim of providing a more correct posture, in addition to greater comfort during games. The armrests also have custom height and angulation adjustments.

The gaming chair also has 5 PU casters with 360º rotation – which promises agile and silent movements.

At the time of writing this article, Racer V12 has lowered the price from R$ 2,769.85 to R$ 1,964.99 – it can be paid in up to 10 installments of R$ 196.58 without interest.

To purchase the product, simply click here

It is worth noting that, as this is a promotional action, the prices listed here can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

