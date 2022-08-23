Analysis: Inter savor victory with correct exchanges and ease pain from penalty kicks with late goal | International

Inter that, 12 days ago, suffered the painful elimination for Melgar in the penalties in the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana, managed to touch the G-4 of the Brasileirão precisely with a penalty kick. With Pedro Henrique’s success in the 52nd minute of the second half, Mano Menezes’ team defeated Avaí 1-0 in Ressacada. It doesn’t exorcise the fall in the continental tournament, but it shows the strength to continue in the national fight.

– We will savor the victory. These are pleasant days after a mishap. Then we’ll think about Youth. Now it’s a little far. We’ll see what Sidnei (Lobo, assistant) thinks for the next game – joked Mano.

Colorado, who played with Johnny and Mauricio among the starters (as happened in the 3-0 victory over Fluminense), had difficulty in the opening minutes in Florianópolis. Gradually, he balanced to take the reins of the match. However, it did not bother Vladimir much. The duel was heading for a tie at 0 to 0, when, at 50 of the second half, there was a penalty.

And now? Would it convert or would it fail again? Edenilson, who started on the bench, was already on the field. The official scout, however, heard Pedro Henrique’s request and chancelled. Two minutes later, shirt 28 kicked with no chance of defense and secured the victory. The wound for the elimination of the continental tournament is still open, but the team walks in search of the remaining objective.

– I asked Ed for the ball, who said “sure, all right”. We know each other very well. And just one detail. A penalty shootout is quite different from a penalty kick in the game. I hit hard,” said the hero of the night.

The result puts the Gauchos in fifth place, with 39 points, tied with Corinthians, fourth in the table, but behind due to the number of victories (11 to 10). It is two behind Fluminense, vice-leader, and 10 behind Palmeiras, which follows at the top.

The “new Inter” did not have an easy time. Avaí started at the top. He mainly bet on advances from the right and took danger. At four, Kevin took a free kick on Raniele’s head, who went up between Alemão and Renê, but hit the post. Seven minutes later, Kevin crossed to Muriqui, who missed.

Colorado had trouble exchanging passes. Gradually, the gauchos began to contain the rivals’ advances, but they lost Mano Menezes. The coach was sent off for offending the fourth referee, Edson da Silva.

With the assistant Sidnei Lobo, the team sought to build. Especially with Mauricio and Johnny. Wanderson, when triggered, tried the individual plays. He even suffered a scare at the end of the first half. Paolo Guerrero received from Eduardo, passed Gabriel Mercado and kicked, but Keiller secured the partial 0-0.

The final stage no longer presented risks. Inter controlled the match. Which didn’t mean a lot of wasted opportunities. At 21, Wanderson and Mauricio left for Pedro Henrique and Alan Patrick, respectively. Five later, Edenilson replaced Johnny. And, at 27, Alemão arranged for shirt 10 to kick. Alan Patrick just didn’t score because Vladimir shone.

Seven minutes later, Sidnei stirred for the last time. Braian Romero and Liziero received chances in the places of Alemão and Carlos de Pena, respectively. The changes promoted not only strengthened but also had an effect.

At 50, Liziero tried to apply a sheet to the area on Rafael Vaz. The defender put his hand on the ball. penalty Pedro Henrique hit hard in the right corner, while the goalkeeper of Avaí fell to the left. There was no time for anything else, just to celebrate the victory won.

Colorado will have Tuesday off. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, when Mano will start working with his eyes on Juventude. Inter returns to the field on Monday, at 8 pm, in Beira-Rio.

