“And almost the first to take a lawsuit…”; Web does not forgive and Melody becomes a joke by claiming to be the only Brazilian to have a feat with Ariana Grande

The singer melody continues to collect controversies on social media. This time, the young woman was once again the target of criticism after a comment she made during her participation in the Silvio Santos Program last Sunday night (21). It so happens that during the interview, the famous claimed to be the only Brazilian to have a partnership with Ariana Grande and, of course, the statement moved the web.

“In fact, I’m the only Brazilian with a feat with Ariana Grande, in this song I did with Ariana Grande”, said when asked about her latest music releases. The criticism, however, is due to the fact that Melody has never partnered directly with the international diva, but a Brazilian version of the hit “Positions”.

And since nothing goes unnoticed by netizens, the excerpt from the interview quickly went viral: “Guys, what world does this girl live in?” said one user on Twitter. “The fic of the cat, my father… It made me laugh”, said another. “I can’t stand to see this Melody lying, I want to see when someone gives her a reality check” said one more.

In another comment, an internet user recalled the controversy that the song “Dangerous Assault” had not been legally credited and, as a result, the song was removed from music platforms. “And almost the first to take a lawsuit for plagiarism”, joked the web user.

The aforementioned controversy had such repercussions at the time, that it came to the attention of one of the original composers of Ariana’s music. However, over time, Melody got permission to keep her version on the platforms, but now with due credit.