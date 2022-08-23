Angolan singer shocks the web with disproportionate hips and thighs after aesthetic procedures with anabolic steroids: before and after

The curvy figure of the Angolan singer and dancer Marlene Oi is, in itself, an event. Last weekend, she rocked the web even more after posting a video of herself performing on stage. What she sang or danced didn’t matter, since it’s only about the shape of her body. She wore a patterned jumpsuit. second-skin style, which further highlighted her strong curves. It was enough to shock the web and go viral

Although it seems obvious, it is important to understand that Marlene’s body is far from natural. She performed procedures considered illegal in her country and which put her life at risk and are even a health issue debated in Angola.

Known as “yard”, the practice basically consists of injecting a kind of plastic into the body to enlarge a specific area. Something like Hydrogel in the country, which caused many victims, including Andressa Urach and Ken Humano. These are cheaper procedures than those offered in medical clinics and, therefore, more popular. However, the injection of these plastics into the body gained greater relevance when cases of women who used the product regretted it and began to denounce the method.

Angolan singer shocks the web with her butt topped by the use of synthetic substances Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Angolan singer Marlene Oi shocks the web with her butt topped by the use of synthetic substances Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Because of Marlene Oi’s reach, residents of Angola felt the need to better explain the procedure and how it is seen there. “This physiognomy is not popular in our country, much less healthy, because she definitely performed an illegal aesthetic procedure in Angola”, said an internet user.

Even so, the dancer does not seem to be bothered by the possible consequences of this practice. “I am not afraid of using the Jarda on my body, I will continue to use the chemicals to keep my body with attractive curves”, he said on his Instagram.