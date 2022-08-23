Anticipating the FGTS to pay for retail purchases is already an option; understand

The Brazilian economy has been deteriorating in recent years, which has made many workers have to resort to FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund). Previously used to buy a house and other achievements, today it is even used for the payment for purchases.

With an eye on the increase in delinquency, establishments in the retail sector are working with the anticipation of the FGTS anniversary withdrawal. The customer advances his benefit to pay for everyday purchases.

Other strategies used by companies are the inclusion of installments in the energy bill, own card and other facilities.

“Among the payment terms, there is the group’s own card. In addition, Enel customers can use their electricity bill to purchase 24 installments, as if it were a payment card. The consumer can also check the balance and use the FGTS to anticipate the birthday withdrawal and make purchases at the store”, explains Eduardo Rocha, Commercial and Marketing director of Tubarão stores.

At Via, owner of the Casas Bahia and Ponto brands, the user can purchase in installments through the website or app, including installments in up to 24 installments. The company advertises that it has competitive interest rates.

without intermediation

Caixa Econômica Federal authorizes the anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal without intermediation from other companies. The resource falls directly into the customer’s account, with a discount only on the interest of the operation.

The bank explains that the option exists for those who do not want to wait until the month of birth to redeem the money, or intend to use values ​​from the next years. The credit line is available even for those who are negative, and the amount of the withdrawal varies according to the amount accumulated in the linked accounts.

The customer can advance up to five installments (five years) with an interest rate of 1.69% per month, provided that the minimum contract is R$ 500. The request can also be made in the Caixa Tem application, but there possible to anticipate up to three years.

care

Experts warn of the richness that anticipation can bring, especially when done at retailers. “For those who are granting the credit, the payment is already guaranteed, based on the balance that the worker has. But he loses his savings in a situation of unemployment”, evaluates Ione Amorim, from the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec).

If hiring is really urgent, the tip is to evaluate other credit options on the market. In addition, the consumer must organize their finances to ensure that the use of the FGTS will not compromise their financial future.