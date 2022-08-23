Arbitration commentator takes a stand on Avaí vs Inter controversies

Internacional ended up winning the game in Ressacada this Monday (22). However, it was not just football that the match was sustained after the final whistle. Some controversies took over the sports columns and the press conference by Mano Menezes.

At first, the coach complains about an entry in Bustos and ends up losing his temper with the fourth referee, which causes him to be sent off. At the end of the game, a penalty for Internacional that decrees the gaúcha victory in the game.

For some, however, Edina Batista’s refereeing performance was right in both bids, as Diori Vasconcelos, from GaúchaZH, said. “Edina Alves Batista managed the match well and showed authority. In addition, the referee had two important hits in the two screaming throws of the confrontation”, he commented.

For the commentator, the expulsion of the coach was correct. “The first one was the expulsion of Mano Menezes. The Inter coach had just received a yellow card when he went to the fourth referee in an offensive way”, said Diori, who also commented on the penalty.

“The other move that drew attention was the penalty for Inter in the last minute of the game. Defender Rafael Vaz made a volleyball save inside the area. He jumped with both arms raised and ended up blocking the ball with his right. Penalty well marked by Edina Batista”, concluded the commentator.

Mano Menezes opens the game about expulsion in the Inter game

Asked about the topic, Mano Menezes opened the game in relation to the match referees. “I first complained about the Bustos bid, because I thought it was a red bid. About Edna, I complained politely, because I think she did a good refereeing, except for small details. I just thought the 4th referee was very disrespectful”, said the coach.