Argentine Public Ministry accuses Cristina Kirchner and asks for 12 years in prison

JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

Cristina Kirchner is sentenced to 12 years in prison for corruption during her government



The Public Ministry of Argentina accused the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, and asked for 12 years in prison and perpetual political disqualification, in a hearing this Monday, 22. The request was made by prosecutor Diego Luciani. “Judges, this is the moment. It’s corruption or justice”, said the prosecutor, before presenting his decision. In addition to the conviction, it was requested that Kirchner be permanently disqualified from holding public office and that his fortune be confiscated up to the sum of at least 5.3 billion Argentine pesos. “This is probably the biggest corruption maneuver ever known in the country,” said the prosecutor when presenting his argument, broadcast live on the internet. Prosecutor Diego Luciani said that the Peronist leader committed the crimes of fraudulent administration causing damage to the State and led a criminal association to divert public funds during her period in the presidency. The charges relate to the years she was at the head of the country (2007-2015) and in the government of her husband, Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), who died in 2010. Kirchner’s trial is not recent, it began in 2019, when investigations were opened to analyze whether there was targeting and overpricing in the concession of public works in the province of Santa Cruz, the political cradle of the Kirchners. However, today was the final sentence. Argentina’s Penal Code establishes that anyone convicted of these crimes will be disqualified from holding public office. The defense now has 10 business days to begin presenting its defense to the 13 defendants, which could take several months. The 69-year-old vice president managed to overcome several rejected lawsuits for alleged crimes during her two presidential terms (2007-2015), but she still faces five trials.

*With information from Reuters and AFP