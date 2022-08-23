Argentine Public Ministry asks for 12 years in prison for Cristina Kirchner | World

Argentina’s Public Ministry has asked for a 12-year sentence for Cristina Kirchner, the country’s former president and current vice president, for corruption linked to public works contracts.

Prosecutor Diego Luciani accused the vice president of defrauding the state in a scheme to embezzle public money when he was president, between 2007 and 2015.

If the Justice confirms the punishment, it can also withdraw Cristina’s political rights, which is also one of the requests of the Public Ministry.

The sentence will be known within months, according to local media, although Cristina could appeal to higher courts, which would take years to reach a final decision.

“This is probably the biggest corruption maneuver ever known in the country,” Luciani said in defending the sentence.

According to prosecutors, she and other government officials favored companies owned by a man named Lazaro Baez in bidding for dozens of public works in the southern region of the country — many of the works in question were overpriced or not even completed.

Experts suspect that part of the money allegedly embezzled returned to the Kirchner family (this kind of “payment” to the Kirchners would have been paid to the family businesses).

Prosecutors’ allegations

Attorney Sergio Mola opened the ninth and final hearing of the prosecution’s allegations with a review of the details of the case, in which more than a hundred witnesses testified.

Mola considered that the accused “made a plan” that intended to defraud the State through “discretion in the use of funds”.

The trial, which began in May 2019, investigates whether there was targeting and overpricing in public works concessions in the province of Santa Cruz, the political birthplace of the Kirchners.

The Penal Code establishes that anyone convicted of these crimes will be disqualified from holding public office.

For this, the conviction must be endorsed by the higher courts.

After the MP’s indictment is closed, the defense has 10 business days to begin presenting its defense to the 13 defendants, which can take several months.

The Financial Information Unit (UIF) had considered it “irresponsible to proceed with an indictment” by rejecting the Public Ministry’s arguments about the existence of crimes of fraudulent administration and illicit association.

On Sunday, a public letter signed by more than 500 mayors expressed support for Kirchner, whom they consider a “victim of judicial persecution”.

The deputies of the ruling Frente de Todos also released a declaration of support for Kirchner, president of the Senate, as well as a request published this Monday in the press with the signature of major political and cultural figures.