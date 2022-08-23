arrival, exhibition and how to visit

This Monday morning (22), the heart of D. Pedro I, the first Brazilian emperor and responsible for proclaiming the country’s independence from Portugal, arrived in Brazil.

The emperor’s heart landed at the Brasília Air Base shortly before 10 am. The organ was transported by a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) aircraft. In the federal capital, he was received with honor by authorities such as the ambassador of Portugal, Luiz Felipe Melo, and the ministers Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, of Defense, and Marcelo Queiroga, of Health.

First act

The first appearance of the heart of D. Pedro 1º will be in a ceremony to be held at Palácio do Planalto this Tuesday (23). The organ will be taken down the Palace ramp in the midst of military honors, with the participation of the Dragons of Independence and under the anthem of Independence, composed by the former emperor.

The event is scheduled for 9:30 am, with the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). After the ceremony, the heart returns to the Itamaraty building, where it will be exposed to authorities and diplomatic guests in the Sala Santiago Dantas. Among the guests are members of the imperial family.

On Wednesday (24), there will be a special visit by journalists. The time and procedure that will be adopted for this visit have not yet been announced.

public exposure

From Thursday (25), the heart of the emperor will be open for visitation. However, on weekdays, students from schools in the Federal District will visit who have previously scheduled the visit.

The general public will be able to see the heart of D. Pedro 1º only on weekends, Saturdays and Sundays. However, the opening hours have not yet been announced.

In the same place, a timeline of the emperor’s life was mounted. The exhibition was organized by the National Library and the Imperial Museum of Petrópolis.

The heart returns to Portugal on September 8, the day after the celebrations of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil.

organ care

It is the first time that D. Pedro’s heart has left Portugal. The organ is kept in the chancel of Nossa Senhora da Lapa Church, in Porto, Portugal. It was a wish of the emperor before he died.

The organ is soaked in formaldehyde and weighs approximately 9 kilos. At visitation, the organ will be seen inside a crypt, inside a glass capsule. In external actions, such as the event at Palácio do Planalto, the capsule will be inside a golden silver chalice, lined with a wooden urn.

While in Brazil, the heart of D. Pedro 1º will be under the protection of the Federal Police and the Armed Forces.