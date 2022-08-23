Arthur Lira and Renan Calheiros exchange barbs on social media: ‘A nefarious figure in politics’

Accusations of corruption began after a Federal Police operation in Rio Largo, Alagoas, which led to the preventive detention of mayor Gilberto Gonçalves.

Paulo Sérgio/Chamber of Deputies

Lira also stated that a “fine comb” in Renan Filho’s government would see a “rosary of illegalities”



The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP), and Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB) starred in an exchange of barbs this Monday, 22, on social networks. The reason is the Federal Police’s Operation Beco da Pecúnia, which arrested Mayor Gilberto Gonçalves, an ally of Lira, for an attempt to “prevent or embarrass the investigation” into embezzlement of federal funds in the city of Rio Largo, in alagoas. The exchange of accusations between parliamentarians took place after the senator wrote that the police action is a “warning” to the methods of the president of the Chamber. “The arrest of the mayor of Rio Largo, Gilberto Gonçalves, is the first of the secret budget. It is a warning to the other cities and to the methods of Arthur Lira who cynically continued to free up resources for the “bribe alley” and other scandals,” he said. The citation of the rapporteur’s amendments, also called Secret Budget, happens because the city of Alagoas would have received R$ 16.7 million from these amendments, considered not very transparent.

Arthur Lira, in turn, responded to the provocations of Renan Calheiros stating that the parliamentarian “continues to be a nefarious figure in Brazilian politics”. “Doesn’t he remember why he was forced to resign from the Senate presidency? There is no shortage of scandals,” he wrote, also in the twitter. Subsequently, the deputy also stated that a “fine comb” in the government of Renan Filho would find a “rosary of illegalities”. As Jovem Pan showed, the Federal Police operation on Monday led to the preventive detention of Gilberto Gonçalves. Investigations show that the city of Rio Largo received federal funds and allocated the amounts for payments to orange companies, causing the resources to return to the mayor. In the period evaluated by the survey, from 2019 to 2022, about BRL 12 million was embezzled.