“As if nothing had happened”

Karoline Lima, Éder Militão’s ex, shocks when she reveals that she let betrayal go unnoticed; Look

Recently separated, the ex of Eder Militão shocked followers this Sunday (21) by revealing that he has already forgiven a betrayal.

the influencer Karoline Lima he did not say that the infidelity happened during his relationship with the Real Madrid defender, but he confessed that he passed cloth to a partner, even though he swore he would never forgive something like that.

In a conversation with fans on Instagram Stories, she said: “I’ve already forgiven. I put my foot down that I would never forgive, but I’ve forgiven, yes. And I forgave real, starting from scratch, as if nothing had happened. But I think it’s a matter of nature, whoever does it once, always does it” .

Even so, she showed regret for having forgiven, as the hurt remains even after the apology: “Forgiveness will only do you good to get rid of the bad feeling, but I think deep down we feel like it can’t work. It goes far beyond the betrayal of the relationship itself… it’s a lie, a breach of trust, it disrupts your relationship. self-esteem, etc. It involves too much”.

Karoline Lima and Eder Militão are parents of the little one Ceciliawho was born days after the former couple ended their marriage.

Karoline Lima on betrayal

Karoline Lima explained to followers the reason for moving house in recent days. the ex-wife of Eder Militão he had opened a question box on his Instagram and said that the questioning was being frequent.

“Missed this episode, why did you move into an apartment?”, wanted to know a netizen. It was then that the digital influencer confessed not to feel comfortable living in the same place as the footballer, as the relationship came to an end for good.

