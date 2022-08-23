





At the end of the lights, Inter beats Avaí and glues to the G4 of the Brasileirão Photo: R. Pierre

In opposite situations in the Brazilian Championship, Avaí and Internacional entered the field on Monday night, for the 23rd round, at the Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis. And it was the visitors who got the best of it. In a very busy match, with the expulsion of coach Mano Menezes, Colorado found its goal only in the 51st minute of the second half, with a penalty goal scored by Paulo Henrique, declaring the victory by 1 to 0.

With the result, the gaucho team jumped to 5th place, now with 39 points, the same score as Corinthians, today opening the G4. On the other hand, Santa Catarina, due to the stumble at home, followed in 17th place with their 23 points.

AVAÍ PRESSES, BUT INTER BALANCES ACTIONS

Making the home factor count, Avaí didn’t want to know about wasting time. With that, in the first moves, he tried to scare the Inter team by hitting a ball on the post with Raniele’s header, at 4 minutes.

After the scare, Mano Menezes’ team, little by little, was balancing things on the field, trying to stay more in possession of the ball. However, until the middle of the 20 minutes, in addition to the few dangerous shots in favor of the visitors, the pass errors hindered the arrivals with danger to the attack field.

INTER LOSES HAND EXPULDED

As time went by, Mano Menezes became agitated on the bench. Therefore, at first, he ended up getting yellow from the referee and, a moment later, after insulting the fourth referee, he was sent off the field.

Without the commander on the edge of the lawn, the team from Rio Grande do Sul sometimes gave the goalkeeper Vladimir some trouble, who showed he was attentive on the field. However, Santa Catarina returned in the same coin testing Keiller, who also managed to prevent the rival goal, keeping the score at zero in the initial stage.

INTER ADOPTS OFFENSIVE POSTURE

Wanting to keep the same rhythm that it imposed in the final stretch of the first half, the visiting team showed that it was willing to take the zero off the score. With that, he bet on his players from the front, being Alemão the most activated, seeking to surprise the defensive system of Leão, which managed to ward off danger until then.

Then, realizing the pressure from Colorado, Eduardo Barroca chose to promote a few more exchanges, such as the entries of Pablo Dyego and Lucas Silva. Even with renewed energy, Inter followed better, wasted new chances until the middle of the 30 minutes.

IN ALL OR NOTHING, COLORADO SCORERS GOAL AT THE END

Following the insistence on finding his goal, new changes took place on the side of the gauchos with the entries of Braian Romero and Liziero. However, until the additions, in addition to the last substitutions made by Barroca, the tension continued to take care of everyone in the stadium.

Until, in the 50th minute, the referee Edina Alves Batista ended up scoring a penalty, after Rafael Vez stopped Liziero’s play by opening his arm, preventing the ball from passing. In the charge, Paulo Henrique, who had entered the complementary stage, kicked hard in the angle giving the victory to Colorado in Ressacada.

DATASHEET

Avail 0x1 International

Date and time: 08/22/2022 – 20h (from Brasilia)

Place: Ressacada Stadium, in Florianópolis (SC)

Referee: Edina Alves Batista (SP)

Assistants: Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (SP) and Marcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Yellow cards: Eduardo, 15’/1ºT; Mano Menezes, 26’/1ºT; Kevin, 39’/1ºT; Bressan, 30 seconds/2ºT; Bissoli, 28’/2ºT; Raniele, 40’/2ºT; Busts, 42’/2ºT

Red card: Mano Menezes, 28’/1st

goals: Paulo Henrique, 51’/2nd (1-0);

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin (Thales, at half-time), Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva (Matheus Galdezani, at 43’/2ºT) and Eduardo (Jean Pyerre, at 26’/2ºT); Muriqui (Lucas Silva, at 14’/2ºT), Bissoli and Guerrero (Pablo Dyego, at 14’/2ºT). (Coach: Eduardo Barroca)

INTERNATIONAL: Keiller; Fabricio Bustos, Vitão, Gabriel Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Johnny and Carlos De Pena (Liziero, at 34’/2ºT), Maurício (Alan Patrick, at 22’/2ºT) and Wanderson (Pedro Henrique, at 21’/2ºT); German (Braian Romero, at 34’/2nd). (Coach: Mano Menezes)