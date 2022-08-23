Athletico takes the lead, but suffers a draw from Bahia in the semifinal of the Brasileirão Feminino A2 | Brazilian female a2 series

Athletico and Bahia drew 1-1 on Monday afternoon, at the mini-estádio of CT do Caju, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Brasileirão Feminino A2. The Hurricane Girls took the lead, and the Steel Women sought equality.

The red-black goal came out in the first half in a play by the offensive duo, which had already frightened them in previous moves. Monique opened on the right for Sol to cross low in the area. Well positioned, Milena entered alone and, at first, sent to the nets.

Just after the break, Tricolor Bahia tied. Jumaria called on Gabi Tacaré, also on the right side, who dribbled Giovanna and hit straight, when the cross was expected. Renata did not reach, and the ball covered her.

The second game of the semi-final will be held on Saturday at 15:00, at CT Evaristo de Macedo, in Dias d’Ávila, in the metropolitan region of Salvador. The away goal is not a tiebreaker.

The classified faces the winner of Ceará and Real Ariquemes. In the first game, Vozão won 1-0. The return match is scheduled for Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at the Valerião stadium, in Rondônia.

The four semifinalists are guaranteed at the Brazilian A1 in 2023.