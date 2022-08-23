Auction in Amapá offers 24 lots with vehicles, IT equipment and home appliances | amapá

THE Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa Amapá) will hold next Monday (29), from 10 am, the face-to-face auction of 24 lots that include vehicles, boat, appliances, furniture, laboratory and IT equipment ( See below how to schedule inspections) .

To participate, the interested party must carry out the accreditation on the day of the eventfrom 8:00 am to 9:59 am, in the Silas Mochiutti auditorium at the institution’s headquarters, in the South Zone of Macapá.

The minimum values ​​for the auction vary from BRL 41 to R$ 15 thousand. Lots will be sold to the highest bidder.

who wants to do prior inspections you can schedule by e-mail: [email protected] or by phone (96) 98142-7580, for the period from August 24th to 26th, from 8:30 am to 11 am and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. (See locations at the end of the article)

Any natural person (except Embrapa employees) and legal entities can participate in the auction.

Locations for inspections:

Embrapa Headquarters – Josmar Chaves Pinto Highway, km 5 – nº 2600, district: Universidade, Macapá;

Cerrado Experimental Field – Highway BR 210, km 45, North Zone, Macapá;

Mazagão Experimental Field – Av. Intendant Alfredo Pinto, 01, União, Mazagão;

Funasa (Fazendinha) – Rua Balneário – Fazendinha – Macapá.

