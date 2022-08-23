Auction in Amapá offers 24 lots with vehicles, IT equipment and home appliances | amapá

THE Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa Amapá) will hold next Monday (29), from 10 am, the face-to-face auction of 24 lots that include vehicles, boat, appliances, furniture, laboratory and IT equipment (See below how to schedule inspections).
To participate, the interested party must carry out the accreditation on the day of the eventfrom 8:00 am to 9:59 am, in the Silas Mochiutti auditorium at the institution’s headquarters, in the South Zone of Macapá.
The minimum values for the auction vary from BRL 41 to R$ 15 thousand. Lots will be sold to the highest bidder.
who wants to do prior inspections you can schedule by e-mail: [email protected] or by phone (96) 98142-7580, for the period from August 24th to 26th, from 8:30 am to 11 am and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. (See locations at the end of the article)
Any natural person (except Embrapa employees) and legal entities can participate in the auction.
Locations for inspections:
- Embrapa Headquarters – Josmar Chaves Pinto Highway, km 5 – nº 2600, district: Universidade, Macapá;
- Cerrado Experimental Field – Highway BR 210, km 45, North Zone, Macapá;
- Mazagão Experimental Field – Av. Intendant Alfredo Pinto, 01, União, Mazagão;
- Funasa (Fazendinha) – Rua Balneário – Fazendinha – Macapá.
