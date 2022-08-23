Barcelona, ​​PSG, Juventus and others breach UEFA’s Financial Fair Play and face penalties | international football

According in advance by the French newspaper “L’Équipe”, PSG and Olympique de Marseille were investigated by UEFA for non-compliance with the entity’s Financial Fair Play in the 2020/21 season. The British “The Times” reported this Tuesday that UEFA foresees punishments for, in addition to the two Frenchmen, eight other teams, among them barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan and Pomegranate.
In principle, the fines will be economic and will be agreed with the clubs. If no agreement is reached, they will be resolved unilaterally by UEFA.. Barcelona and Juventus do not have a good relationship with the entity, after trying to create a “Superliga” together with Real Madrid.
According to the publication, there is also a list of ten clubs under observation for the financial data of the 2021/22 season, but they still have time to present their updated and regularized accounts.
The current season is the last season under current Financial Fair Play rules. From 2023, UEFA will introduce a new system, capping clubs’ spending to a certain percentage of their annual revenue in player salary, transfers and agent fees..
The cap will be 90% in 2023, 80% in 2024 and 70% from 2025. The new system will work as in LaLiga: cost control will be done before the start of each season.