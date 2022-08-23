Barcelona, ​​PSG, Juventus and others breach UEFA’s Financial Fair Play and face penalties | international football

According in advance by the French newspaper “L’Équipe” , PSG and Olympique de Marseille were investigated by UEFA for non-compliance with the entity’s Financial Fair Play in the 2020/21 season. The British “The Times” reported this Tuesday that UEFA foresees punishments for, in addition to the two Frenchmen, eight other teams, among them barcelona , Juventus , Inter Milan and Pomegranate .

In principle, the fines will be economic and will be agreed with the clubs. If no agreement is reached, they will be resolved unilaterally by UEFA.. Barcelona and Juventus do not have a good relationship with the entity, after trying to create a “Superliga” together with Real Madrid.

1 of 1 Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president — Photo: Richard Juilliart/Getty Images Aleksander Čeferin, president of UEFA — Photo: Richard Juilliart/Getty Images

According to the publication, there is also a list of ten clubs under observation for the financial data of the 2021/22 season, but they still have time to present their updated and regularized accounts.

The current season is the last season under current Financial Fair Play rules. From 2023, UEFA will introduce a new system, capping clubs’ spending to a certain percentage of their annual revenue in player salary, transfers and agent fees..