BC servers rebut Bolsonaro on the creation of Pix

Central Bank (BC) servers released a note, on behalf of the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal), countering President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In an interview yesterday with Jornal Nacional, the president said that his government led the creation of the Pix payment method.

“Candidate Jair Bolsonaro in an interview yesterday with Jornal Nacional said that his government created Pix, which is not true. OF STATE, not by the current ruler or by any other government.”, the union said.

The note also mentions proposals that could have delayed the creation of Pix in Brazil. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period in which BC civil servants completed the Pix project and implemented it, the current government threatened civil servants with 25% salary cuts and a reduction in their working hours (this would have delayed the implementation of Pix in many months!)”.

Sinal also pointed out that the beginning of the Pix project took place before Bolsonaro’s term. In addition, the Central Bank Ordinance no. 97,909, which coordinated and instituted the group responsible for instant payment, was published on May 3, 2018, before the president was elected.

In a public speech in November 2020, Bolsonaro declared that Pix was linked to civil aviation, which, according to the note, demonstrated the president’s disinformation on the matter.

Sinal completed saying that it is an impartial union, has a non-partisan action and will not allow candidates to take advantage of the work of BC Analysts and Technicians in their electoral actions: “Governments pass; the public servants of the Brazilian State remain.”

The current president and new candidate had already stated, on other occasions, that his government was responsible for creating instant payments.