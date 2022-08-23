“Best of Brazil”; São Paulo fans “forget” Soteldo and surrender to another Santos holder

Santos has been growing in the season and the fans do Peixão hope that this momentum will continue in the next games. The team regained confidence, Lisca started to have morale with the players and the demonstration of a comeback has been shown on the field, in the beautiful victory over São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship.

Soteldo it was a big highlight. The short man managed to raise the level in attack, but the goalkeeper was the one who really drew attention and won praise even from São Paulo. john paul. The archer defended impossible balls and did not let the Santos defense be leaked.

Marcelo Cesário on Twitter stated that the wall is the best position in Brazilian football today: “João Paulo is the best goalkeeper in Brazil right now! Detail: I support São Paulo”, said.

Another São Paulo fan lamented the result and said that “JP” really took away any chance of the tie.: “Classic is that the opponent in an error of SP won the game and João Paulo on the other side avoided the goals of São Paulo”, stated.

Another São Paulo followed in the same line: “Do what, São Paulo produced a lot today, their goalkeeper, João Paulo, was the best on the field for Sofascore. We had everything to score”, highlighted.

Peixão’s goalkeeper has been playing very well and many understand that he should be called up to coach Tite’s Brazilian team.