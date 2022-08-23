Between Knives and Secrets 2 gets photos and premiere date

THE Netflix revealed the first images of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mysterythe long-awaited sequel to Between Knives and Secrets. In addition to the photos, which reveal the behind-the-scenes of the production led by the director Rian Johnsonstreaming also marked the film’s global debut: December 23; Look:

It is worth mentioning, however, that Netflix will also release it in some selected theaters, but for now the dates of exhibition have not been released. The feature is also part of the line-up of Toronto International Film Festival this year.

The film brings the return of Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, who this time travels to Greece to unravel a new and mysterious crime involving an all-new cast made up of Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson and Edward Norton.

