Beyond the Illusion comes to an end and makes Globo break five-year curse

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago

Beyond the Illusion came to an end and managed to break a curse that had been chasing all of the six soap operas in the last five years: Larissa Manoela’s feuilleton managed to say goodbye with a record audience in Greater São Paulo, something that hadn’t happened since 2017, the year in that New World has come to an end. Since then, nine other plots have occupied the time slot and have not been successful in their mission to win over viewers to follow the outcome of the story, having achieved their best performances in normal chapters — many did not even have their best performance in the last week of airing. .

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the last chapter of the plot created by Alessandra Poggi scored an average of 24.2 points and reached peaks of 27. Until then, the best performance of the soap opera of the six was the 22.8 recorded on August 16, or that is, on the last Tuesday of history. In addition, the feuilleton managed to be the fourth most watched program of the day in the main metropolis of the country, behind only Pantanal (33.4), Jornal Nacional (27.1) and SP2 (24.4).

In the course of its 167 chapters, Além da Illusion managed to accumulate an average of 19.1 points in the main metropolis of the country: the number represents an increase of 12% in comparison with its direct predecessor, Nos Tempos do Imperador (17.0). However, the rate is still lower than the audience of all serials re-presented on an emergency basis in the health crisis — during this period, three of the six soap operas were broadcast by Globo: Novo Mundo (19.2), Flor do Caribe (20 ,2) and A Vida da Gente (19.5).

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Friday (19):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)16.1
good morning SP8.8
Good morning Brazil9.0
Meeting with Patricia Poet7.6
More you7.9
SP111.1
Globe Sports10.9
Newspaper Today12.9
The Carnation and the Rose16.3
Afternoon Session: Simply Complicated12.8
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite16.5
Beyond the Illusion – Last chapter24.2
SP224.4
face and courage23.6
National Journal27.1
wetland33.4
Globo reporter23.7
Globoplay Session: The Equalizer – The Protector14.5
Globo newspaper10.4
Conversation with Bial7.1
Face and Courage (replay)5.7
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola5.4
owl4.0
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.3
General Balance Sheet2.2
Record 24h newspaper2.4
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP3.4
Speak Brazil3.7
Nowadays4.2
General Balance Sheet SP6.9
Flames of Life4.4
Record 24h newspaper4.4
Alert City6.5
Record 24h newspaper4.7
City Alert SP7.1
Record Journal7.8
kings5.7
Love Without Equal3.6
Record Island 23.5
Super Screen: Unwanted Guest2.8
Record 24h newspaper2.4
Speaks, I hear you1.0
Universal Church0.5
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.6
First Impact2.7
First Impact 2nd Edition3.5
Carousel4.6
Emerald5.1
Family cases4.1
gossiping4.7
Beware of the Angel5.8
the soulless5.9
SBT Brazil5.9
Poliana Moça6.0
Accomplices in a Rescue5.1
Mouse Program4.3
Success Screen: Norbit3.9
The Night3.4
Operation Mosque2.5
Who hasn’t seen it will see1.6
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.7
Faith Show0.3
Let’s go Brazil0.7
The Chef with Edu Guedes0.9
Open game3.5
The Ball Owners3.0
Good afternoon Sao Paulo2.1
best of the afternoon1.8
Brazil Urgent5.0
Brazil Urgent SP4.8
Band Journal5.2
Faustão in the Band3.6
1001 Questions1.3
Night news0.9
What End Did It Take?1.0
Total Sport0.7
Bundesliga week0.5
Celso Moraes Program0.2
More Geek0.2
Jornal da Band (re-presentation)0.4
Cinema Station: Hunt Without Truce0.4
+info0.3

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

