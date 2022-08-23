Beyond the Illusion comes to an end and makes Globo break five-year curse

Beyond the Illusion came to an end and managed to break a curse that had been chasing all of the six soap operas in the last five years: Larissa Manoela’s feuilleton managed to say goodbye with a record audience in Greater São Paulo, something that hadn’t happened since 2017, the year in that New World has come to an end. Since then, nine other plots have occupied the time slot and have not been successful in their mission to win over viewers to follow the outcome of the story, having achieved their best performances in normal chapters — many did not even have their best performance in the last week of airing. .

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the last chapter of the plot created by Alessandra Poggi scored an average of 24.2 points and reached peaks of 27. Until then, the best performance of the soap opera of the six was the 22.8 recorded on August 16, or that is, on the last Tuesday of history. In addition, the feuilleton managed to be the fourth most watched program of the day in the main metropolis of the country, behind only Pantanal (33.4), Jornal Nacional (27.1) and SP2 (24.4).

In the course of its 167 chapters, Além da Illusion managed to accumulate an average of 19.1 points in the main metropolis of the country: the number represents an increase of 12% in comparison with its direct predecessor, Nos Tempos do Imperador (17.0). However, the rate is still lower than the audience of all serials re-presented on an emergency basis in the health crisis — during this period, three of the six soap operas were broadcast by Globo: Novo Mundo (19.2), Flor do Caribe (20 ,2) and A Vida da Gente (19.5).

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Friday (19):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 16.1 good morning SP 8.8 Good morning Brazil 9.0 Meeting with Patricia Poet 7.6 More you 7.9 SP1 11.1 Globe Sports 10.9 Newspaper Today 12.9 The Carnation and the Rose 16.3 Afternoon Session: Simply Complicated 12.8 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 16.5 Beyond the Illusion – Last chapter 24.2 SP2 24.4 face and courage 23.6 National Journal 27.1 wetland 33.4 Globo reporter 23.7 Globoplay Session: The Equalizer – The Protector 14.5 Globo newspaper 10.4 Conversation with Bial 7.1 Face and Courage (replay) 5.7 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 5.4 owl 4.0 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.3 General Balance Sheet 2.2 Record 24h newspaper 2.4 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 3.4 Speak Brazil 3.7 Nowadays 4.2 General Balance Sheet SP 6.9 Flames of Life 4.4 Record 24h newspaper 4.4 Alert City 6.5 Record 24h newspaper 4.7 City Alert SP 7.1 Record Journal 7.8 kings 5.7 Love Without Equal 3.6 Record Island 2 3.5 Super Screen: Unwanted Guest 2.8 Record 24h newspaper 2.4 Speaks, I hear you 1.0 Universal Church 0.5 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.6 First Impact 2.7 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.5 Carousel 4.6 Emerald 5.1 Family cases 4.1 gossiping 4.7 Beware of the Angel 5.8 the soulless 5.9 SBT Brazil 5.9 Poliana Moça 6.0 Accomplices in a Rescue 5.1 Mouse Program 4.3 Success Screen: Norbit 3.9 The Night 3.4 Operation Mosque 2.5 Who hasn’t seen it will see 1.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.7 Faith Show 0.3 Let’s go Brazil 0.7 The Chef with Edu Guedes 0.9 Open game 3.5 The Ball Owners 3.0 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 2.1 best of the afternoon 1.8 Brazil Urgent 5.0 Brazil Urgent SP 4.8 Band Journal 5.2 Faustão in the Band 3.6 1001 Questions 1.3 Night news 0.9 What End Did It Take? 1.0 Total Sport 0.7 Bundesliga week 0.5 Celso Moraes Program 0.2 More Geek 0.2 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.4 Cinema Station: Hunt Without Truce 0.4 +info 0.3

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters