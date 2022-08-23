BNDES reopens credit program with a contribution of R$ 22 billion; check out

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) reopens this Monday, August 22, 2022, the Emergency Credit Access Program (PEAC). Measure acts as a guarantee in the release of loans through a guarantee fund to investors with reduced interest.

The measure will last until December 2023 with contributions from R$1,000 to R$10,000 for each service. goal is to release BRL 22 billion in credit for individual micro-entrepreneurs, micro and small companies.

To operate the program, banks must limit the average interest rate on their portfolios to 1.75% per month. New hires will be valid for 16 months starting in August of this year.

The program is not a line of credit in itself, but works as a guarantor for other financial institutions to release loans to the target audience of the proposal.

So far, 40 financial institutions have already qualified to operate with the line.

Action seeks to be an incentive to the financial market in the release of credit for businesses with billings of up to R$ 300 million per year, giving priorities to MEIs and micro and small companies throughout the national territory, regardless of the segment of operation.







Program will focus on guaranteeing loans worth between R$1,000 and R$10,000 (Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil)











BNDES line of credit: how does the program work?

For a credit operation to be eligible for guarantee by the FGI PEAC, it must be intended for investment or working capital.

The focus, according to the bank, are loans with values ​​between R$ 1 thousand and R$ 10 million. Orders above this ceiling will undergo a careful evaluation by the bank.

Interest on financing will be limited to 1.75% per month, and interested parties can pay in up to 60 installments.

The program also provides for a variable grace period of 6 or 12 months for the start of payment, depending on each case.

The coverage established by the program is 80% of the contract value.

