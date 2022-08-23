Bolsonaro arrives at Globo and Saturday in Jornal Nacional is confirmed

President Jair Bolsonaro arrived at Globo Studios, in Rio de Janeiro, at 7:10 pm this Monday (22/8), to participate in the National Journal. The interview is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm and should last 40 minutes. The information was confirmed by Rede Globo.


Bolsonaro participates in an interview with the presenters of the news, William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos. He is the first of four presidential candidates to be interviewed throughout the week. After the chief executive, Jornal Nacional will receive Ciro Gomes (PDT), on Tuesday (23); Lula (PT), on Thursday (25); and Simone Tebet (MDB), on Friday (26/8).

Even before the start of the Saturday, the presence of Jair Bolsonaro on TV Globo’s main news is already one of the most talked about subjects on social networks. Allies and opponents comment on the president’s participation and call for a potluck and “globociata”.

“I’m going to watch the interview at a bar or restaurant to immediately celebrate Bolsonaro’s blows on Bonne,” commented the candidate for Federal Deputy for São Paulo, Sérgio Camargo, on Twitter.

Bolsonaro arrives in Rio accompanied by his son and ministers

Around 3 pm this Monday (22) the Minister of Communications Fábio Faria published a photo on Twitter inside the plane heading to Rio de Janeiro, where Globo Studios are located. In the image, it is possible to see the president traveling with his son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

Flávio Bolsonaro also published a photo, in which he shows the president with a television on in the background, reporting the arrival of the 5G signal in Rio de Janeiro and ironically, “inside Globo, real news: 5G arrives in Rio”.


See repercussion:





  • If reelected, Bolsonaro said he will not close the doors to countries that have leftist governments.

    If reelected, Bolsonaro said he will not close the doors to countries that have leftist governments.

    Photo: Evaristo Sa/AFP

