Bolsonaro arrives at Globo and Saturday in Jornal Nacional is confirmed

President Jair Bolsonaro arrived at Globo Studios, in Rio de Janeiro, at 7:10 pm this Monday (22/8), to participate in the National Journal. The interview is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm and should last 40 minutes. The information was confirmed by Rede Globo.





Jair Bolsonaro at Globo

Bolsonaro participates in an interview with the presenters of the news, William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos. He is the first of four presidential candidates to be interviewed throughout the week. After the chief executive, Jornal Nacional will receive Ciro Gomes (PDT), on Tuesday (23); Lula (PT), on Thursday (25); and Simone Tebet (MDB), on Friday (26/8).

Even before the start of the Saturday, the presence of Jair Bolsonaro on TV Globo’s main news is already one of the most talked about subjects on social networks. Allies and opponents comment on the president’s participation and call for a potluck and “globociata”.

“I’m going to watch the interview at a bar or restaurant to immediately celebrate Bolsonaro’s blows on Bonne,” commented the candidate for Federal Deputy for São Paulo, Sérgio Camargo, on Twitter.

Bolsonaro arrives in Rio accompanied by his son and ministers

Around 3 pm this Monday (22) the Minister of Communications Fábio Faria published a photo on Twitter inside the plane heading to Rio de Janeiro, where Globo Studios are located. In the image, it is possible to see the president traveling with his son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

Flávio Bolsonaro also published a photo, in which he shows the president with a television on in the background, reporting the arrival of the 5G signal in Rio de Janeiro and ironically, “inside Globo, real news: 5G arrives in Rio”.

Inside Globo, real news: 5G arrives in Rio.

By the end of the year all capitals will be served!#BolsonaroNoJN pic.twitter.com/s89T2K7uP0 — Flavio Bolsonaro #B22 (@FlavioBolsonaro) August 22, 2022





See repercussion:

Not even started the program and the tag #BolsonaroNoJN is already in first place. — FamíliaDireitaBrasil (@BrazilFight) August 22, 2022





Will the militiaman repeat “so what?” for almost 700 thousand deaths, imitate people dying with shortness of breath, explain the theft of gold bars in the MEC or say that it is a lie that 33 million people in Brazil are hungry? #BolsonaroNoJN — Boulos 5010 (@GuilhermeBoulos) August 22, 2022





Today at 20:30 will we see the captain rubbing in Bonner’s face that the root of the globe is conservative? Yes, I want one worth seeing again!#BolsonaroNoJN — TeUpdate ???????????????? (@taoquei1) August 22, 2022





Only Bolsonaro to make me watch Globo. #BolsonaroNoJN — Jouberth Souza ???????????? (@Jouberth19) August 22, 2022



