Bolsonaro did imitate people with shortness of breath: remember when it was

In an interview with Jornal Nacional, on Monday night (22/8), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), when asked by journalist Renata Vasconcellos about the episode in which he imitated a person with shortness of breath, suggested that he had not had such an attitude. The Chief Executive challenged the journalist to play a video of him imitating the occasion. Contrary to what Bolsonaro said, he imitated a person with shortness of breath more than once.

At the time, Bolsonaro defended the ‘COVID Kit’, composed of ivermectin, azithromycin and chloroquine, drugs with no proven effectiveness for the treatment of the disease, and said that anyone who criticized the “initial treatment” and felt the symptoms of coronavirus, should look for a hospital. , just as Mandetta advised.

In May, again criticizing the former minister and his stance against the COVID Kit, Bolsonaro imitated a person with shortness of breath. “Mandetta is that guy who condemns chloroquine and tells you what? He stays at home and, when he’s short of breath (imitates a person with shortness of breath), goes to the hospital to do what? proven? To be intubated,” he said.

In Jornal Nacional, journalist Renata Vasconcellos questioned the president’s gesture, made at the height of the pandemic. Vasconcellos pointed out that many people, especially those who lost loved ones, saw imitation as a lack of compassion, and asked the president if he regretted his stance.

Bolsonaro said he was sorry for the lives lost by the virus, but did not respond if he felt any regrets.

After the interview, Bolsonaro used social media to explain himself in front of the speech. On his Twitter, the Chief Executive said that he was “denying the ‘Mandetta Protocol’ and that he has always defended the people”.

“It was just the opposite: I DEFENDED THESE PEOPLE. Whoever told them to stay at home despised their lives!” he wrote. “I have always advocated that doctors have the autonomy to treat their patients, as well as that people seek a professional early, as is recommended when feeling any symptom of any disease, when the chances of recovery are greater”, added the president.