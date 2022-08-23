Bolsonaro has 40.3%, in SP and Lula, 35.5%, says Paraná Pesquisas

Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet appear technically tied with 7.6% and 3.6%, respectively

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is ahead of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in São Paulo, indicates Paraná Surveys carried out from August 18 to 22, 2022. Among São Paulo voters, the Chief Executive scores 40.3% , while PT registered 35.5% of voting intentions.

Following are technically tied Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 7.6%, and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 3.6%. The other candidates registered less than 1% of voting intentions.

Read the results:

Bolsonaro (PL): 40.3%;

Lula (PT): 35.5%;

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7.6%;

Simone Tebet (MDB): 3.6%;

Pablo Marçal (Pros): 0.6%;

Felipe D’ávila (New): 0.3%;

Vera Lúcia (PSTU): 0.3%;

Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0.1%;

Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil): 0.1%;

Eymael (DC): 0%;

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0%;

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%;

White/null/none: 7%;

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 4.7%.

The survey surveyed 1880 voters from August 18 to 22, 2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The research, carried out with its own resources, cost R$ 30,000.00. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number BR-03203/2022. Here is the full text (554 KB).

