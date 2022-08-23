Bolsonaro in Jornal Nacional: ‘I’m going to kiss Bonner today’

At the beginning of the month, Bolsonaro’s participation in the JN was called into question (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), re-elected candidate, joked about the interview he will give to Jornal Nacional, from Rede Globo, on Monday night (22/8). In a video posted on social media by the Minister of Communications, Fbio Faria, the president appears smiling and says: “I’m going to kiss Bonner today”.

The chief executive will open the series of news interviews with candidates for the Planalto Palace and will be interviewed by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, presenters of the newscast.

For the series of conversations, Globo invited the five best-placed candidates in the survey released by Datafolha on July 28. The order of the interviews was defined by lottery. So, on Tuesday (23), the guest will be Ciro Gomes, from PDT.

Read: Paulo Guedes to go in an interview in Jornal Nacional with Bolsonaro

The third to be questioned, on Thursday (25), will be Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). Friday (26) was reserved for Simone Tebet, who is running for the MDB. Federal deputy from Minas Gerais Andr Janones (Avante) was invited to participate, but his interview was canceled after giving up his candidacy for president to support Lula.

Read: Bolsonaro in Jornal Nacional: Eduardo asks God for ‘wisdom to the President’

This year, candidates will have 13 more minutes on the Jornal Nacional bench. In 2018, the interviews lasted 27 minutes.

Read: Bolsonaro in Jornal Nacional: networks summon ‘panelao’ and ‘globociata’

At the beginning of the month, Bolsonaro’s participation in the JN was called into question. This is because, initially, he wanted to be interviewed at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília (DF). Grupo Globo denied the proposal. Afterwards, the president agreed to attend the station’s studios, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

What you need to know about JN interviews:

Dates:

Monday (22/8): Jair Bolsonaro (PL);

Tuesday (23/8): Ciro Gomes (PDT);

Thursday (25/8): Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT);

Friday (26/8): Simone Tebet (MDB)

Hour:



Duration: