Bolsonaro leads in SP with 40.3% of voting intentions; Lula has 35.5%, indicates Paraná Pesquisas

The new survey of voting intentions for the post of president of the Republic in São Paulo shows that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) leads the state with 40.3%, while its biggest opponent, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) marks 35.5%. Compared to the previous study, Bolsonaro grew 0.2% and Lula dropped 0.7%. Ciro Gomes scored 7.6%; Simone Tebet, 3.6%; Pablo Marcal, 0.6%; Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) reached 0.3%; Vera Lucia (PSTU); Leonardo Péricles (UP) and Soraya Thronicke (União) had 0.1%. Other candidates did not score. None, white or null totaled 7% and did not know or did not respond, 4.7%.

In the spontaneous poll, in which the names of candidates are not presented to voters, Bolsonaro got 29.6%; Lula with 24.5%; Cyrus with 2.5%; Tebet, 1.4%; Marcal, 0.3%; D’Ávila, 0.2%. All the others, together, added up to 0.1%. Still in the spontaneous modality, they don’t know or didn’t answer hit the mark of 34.4%, while none of the candidates, white or null, were at 7%. To the Realization gives search were heard in person 1,880 voters over 16 years old and in 78 municipalities in the state between 18 and 22 in August in 2022. According to Paraná Pesquisas, the level in confidence it’s from 95,0%, with margin esteemed in mistake in about two,3 spots percentages for up or down. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court under the number BR–03203/2022