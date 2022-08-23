Bolsonaro no JN – Asked about cursing Moraes, candidate says: ‘Today, by all indications, it is pacified. I hope it’s a page turned’; stretch | Elections 2022

In an interview with Jornal Nacional, this Monday (22), president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was asked about threatening not to have an election in Brazil.

“We will have elections. Minister Alexandre de Moraes has just taken over. […] I’m sure Minister Alexandre de Moraes will talk and come to a good end on this election issue. Now, I had to provoke it to get to that point. You can be sure that clean and transparent elections will take place this year.”

The president also spoke about cursing the minister of the Federal Supreme Court and about attacks without any evidence on the electoral system.

“Yes, and he was doing it against me. You said minister, and it was a specific minister. It was a specific minister. […] The one who has been persecuted all the time by a minister of the Supreme is me. A completely illegal inquiry. And the measures that had been taken by this minister were contested. Back there, even the prosecutor Raquel Dodge, gave an opinion so that this investigation ceased to exist. And it continued to exist. The temperature rose.

“Nowadays, by all indications, it is pacified. I hope that a page has been turned. Even you must have seen, on the occasion of Mr. Alexandre de Moraes’ inauguration, a certain friendly contact from us there. And who will decide this issue of transparency? or will not be, in part, the Armed Forces that were invited to participate in the commission and transparency of the electoral system.”

The statements were made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in an interview with Jornal Nacional, this Monday (22). Candidate for reelection, he appears in second place in the voting intentions in the first round with 32%, according to a Datafolha poll released on August 18. The survey shows that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is in first place, with 47%.

Bolsonaro opened the Jornal Nacional series of interviews with the presidential candidates. Ciro Gomes (PDT) will participate on Tuesday (23); Lula (PT) on Thursday (25); and Simone Tebet (MDB) on Friday (26).

The five best-placed candidates in the survey released by Datafolha on July 28 received an invitation: Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro, Tebet and André Janones (Avante), who later withdrew his candidacy.