Bolsonaro rolls Bonner about accepting poll results

Asked if he would accept the election result, Jair Bolsonaro preferred to wind up William Bonner during a Saturday afternoon at Jornal Nacional. The TV Globo news anchor asked if he would accept and encourage his supporters not to deny the victory of whoever is chosen by voters.

“The results of the polls will be respected as long as the elections are clean”, said the chief executive, as if repeating a memorized answer. Then he started talking about auditing electronic voting machines.

Look:

Wait, did Bolsonaro really say he will accept the result of the polls or did he leave open the chance to refuse a defeat? Call the VAR. pic.twitter.com/atCwtSFPkk — GugaNoblat (@GugaNoblat) August 22, 2022

The result of this year’s elections was one of the topics of the president’s interview in Jornal Nacional. He was also asked about his attacks on ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), his disregard for the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic and the environment.

