Bonner and Renata occupied 37% of the interview time

The irony of President Jair Bolsonaro, who called the interview in the “Jornal Nacional” a “Bonner statement”, is justified by the excessive time that the TV news presenters spent with the questions (the entire conversation can be read here).

A survey by the Poder 360 website shows that Bonner and Renata spoke for 15:23 minutes of the meeting, while Bolsonaro spoke for 24:37 minutes – the proportion is 37% for the interviewers and 63% for the interviewee.

In 2018, a survey I did at UOL showed a similar result. Of the five interviews with presidential candidates carried out by Jornal Nacional, in four of them the presenters occupied about 40% of the total time.

In 2018, the total interview time was 27 minutes, which resulted in around 16 minutes for candidates. For this reason, perhaps, JN decided to extend the time, in 2022, to 40 minutes.

As I wrote yesterday, about the interview with Bolsonaro, the JN team could have tried to confront Bolsonaro with some simpler and more objective questions. The long questions gave the president plenty of opportunity to quibble, lie, and evade the main issues.

The series of interviews

In 2002, for the first time, Jornal Nacional (JN) promoted interviews with the main candidates for the presidency on the television newsstand. In the series premiere, the interviews were 10 minutes long. The time was increased to 12 minutes in 2010 and to 15 minutes in 2014. In 2018, the time was planned to be 25 minutes, but after the first interview, with Ciro Gomes, it was increased to 27.

In 2006 and 2014, when Lula and Dilma, respectively, were candidates for reelection, JN presenters traveled to Brasília to interview them. Globo decided not to do that anymore and conditioned Bolsonaro’s interview, in 2022, to his presence in the studio, in Rio. After an initial hesitation, the president bowed to the broadcaster’s demand.

Two other novelties mark this new round of JN interviews. First, the duration of the meetings has been extended again, this time to 40 minutes. It’s a really considerable amount of time. Second, the broadcaster transferred the interviews to Estúdios Globo, in Curicica, but kept the newscast base in Jardim Botânico. In other words, JN opened with Ana Paula Araujo and Helter Duarte in the traditional studio, and they were responsible for summoning Bonner and Renata at the other location, reinforcing the impression that the interview is an isolated frame from the rest of the news.