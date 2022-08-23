Borrachinha reveals how much he received for a fight in the UFC and doesn’t rule out even changing sports: ‘Clearly I’m not satisfied’

Paulo Borrachinha has one more fight on his contract before entering negotiations to renew it

On the rise after claiming a spectacular victory over Luck Rockhold in UFC 278, Paulo Borrachinha has one more fight on his contract with the organization.

Before renewing, however, the Brazilian does not rule out “test the waters” in another sport and try to make more money than you currently do with Dana White, which has been a constant complaint from every UFC fighter.

“I thought I was in the last one, but my manager warned me that I still have one more in the contract. I fought like it was the last one, but I still have one more”, said Borrachinha in an interview with the program The MMA Hour.

Following, the Brazilian revealed how much he received to fight Marvin Vettori, in the main event of UFC Fight Night in October 2021.

“When I fought Marvin Vettori, I only won $35K. For this one was a little longer, I got the victory bonus. When I fought Vettori, I have to be fair, I lost 20% of the purse,” he said.

When asked about the possibility of “testing other waters” and changing sports in search of more money, Borrachinha did not rule out the possibility.

“I need to talk. I need to talk to them (UFC) and see. I’m in no rush to sign (a new contract), we need to see. I’m clearly not happy with the current contract.but I don’t know what to say at this moment”, he concluded.