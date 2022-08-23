Boy dies after falling into a hole in Carmo do Paranaíba, MG – 08/22/2022 – Daily life

An eight-year-old boy died on Monday morning (22) after spending about 17 hours trapped in a hole approximately six meters deep in the city of Carmo do Paranaíba, in the Alto Parnaíba region, 340 kilometers from Belo Horizonte. Horizon.

Pedro Augusto Ferreira Alves fell while playing near his house with a cousin, in a subdivision where a condominium will be built, around 5 pm on Sunday. Initially, the family thought he had just suffered a simple fall, but at the scene they encountered Pedro’s screams.

It didn’t take long for neighbors to approach the land to help with the rescue. Retired Afonso Domingues says he sought an extension of electricity. “The boy could hold the cable, but he didn’t have the strength to climb. I tried twice and gave up.”

The assembler of metallic structures Bruno Pereira, who lives in front of the subdivision, called the Military Police. According to the neighbor, the boy was very small and skinny. “It didn’t go past my waist and was thinner than my arm.”

The site is an area of ​​embankment and unstable ground and was not fenced or signposted, according to firefighters. Due to the possibility of landslides, it was necessary to shore up the sides of the hole gradually and advance gradually.

The first initiative of the firefighters was to throw a rope in a loop wrapped in a sheet and ask Pedro himself to tie himself so that he could be pulled up.

In the first attempt to lift him, says his aunt, the rope passed around his neck. The second time, he managed to secure it to the trunk, but still firefighters couldn’t pull him out.

It was up to Patricia Barbosa Ferreira, the boy’s aunt, to talk to him while firefighters tried to rescue him. “He was desperate because every move, no matter how small, caused the earth to collapse on him,” she said. They even prayed together during the process.

As of 7 am this Monday, Pedro was responding to rescuers and had not reported serious injuries. Rescue teams kept in touch with the boy and tried to hoist him a few times, without success.

At 9:45 am, the child was removed with signs of loss of consciousness. According to a spokesperson for the fire department, upon exiting the hole, the boy went into cardiorespiratory arrest.

Pedro was taken to the city’s emergency room, but he couldn’t resist. “After the initial procedures, the child was immediately referred to the UPA Adolpho Pereira de Rezende Emergency Care Unit, where the other care was carried out but, in which all the efforts made by the entire unit’s team, unfortunately the boy was no longer had more life”, declared the Municipal Health Department.

“None of our family would have been able to stay in the hole for 17 hours like Pedro did. He reached the limit, but he did it smiling and playing with the firefighters, he was a warrior,” said Patricia.

Pedro would be nine in October and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), according to his aunt.

The body began to be veiled this Monday afternoon at Funerária Carmense and will be buried this Tuesday (23).

The Municipality of Carmo do Paranaíba stated that the hole is inside a subdivision where a private condominium will be built and that the project has regular documentation.

ATR + Construtora, responsible for the subdivision, said in a statement that an outsourced company was carrying out work to install a water reservoir. He also said that the causes of the accident are being investigated.

The Civil Police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the boy’s death. “At first, it was detected that the place where the accident occurred is a private subdivision, apparently without signage,” the corporation said in a statement.