Boy is expelled from Henrique and Juliano’s show in ES after throwing drink at singer

the duo Henrique & Julian attended the Holy Spirit last Saturday, the 20th. With the project ‘Surreal’, the singers brought joy and fun to the capixaba public during a presentation that filled the Kleber Andrade Stadium, in caress.

During the show, when Julian went to take a picture of the stage with a fan’s cell phone, a guy threw a drink at the artist. Immediately and in the face of the lack of respect for the singer, and in a single chorus, the audience asked for the man to be removed from the place.

Clearly upset by the situation, Juliano continued singing.

Then, with all politeness and respect to the public, Henrique he added: “I would like to thank the people who came to take a picture with us before the show started for their kindness. Education and respect are everywhere.”

It’s not wrong is it? But, with all professionalism and love for the public, the artists played the show, which by the way was ‘Surreal!’.

