Branca Feres makes themed revelation tea for twin Bianca

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

The identical synchronized swimming twins, Bianca and White Feres, are living a very special moment together! Both are pregnant at the same time! The news was made public at the end of July, the 27th. It was when Bia posed with her husband and their first child, Isaac, one year old, telling the great news.

Already White Feres She is about 4 months pregnant. Her first baby is expected to arrive in the world at the beginning of the year 2023. The athlete is expecting a little girl who has already been named, Nicole!

Now it’s time to Bia Feres having the revelation of this second pregnancy. The question that hovered was whether little Isaac will become a big brother to a boy or a girl. To mark the important date, the identical twins played a super special and original game.

The swimmers were dressed as the characters from the classic cartoon Scooby Doo and entered the papers. “The mystery has been solved! After months of waiting, we invited Welma, Daphne and baby Scooby to help us find out.”

They shared the scene where they showed the discovery. Gathered with the family in the living room, they read the clues. The family should eat fortune cookies to find out the answer. Everyone devoured the same ones until the message came to pop the balloon that was hidden by the house.

Here came the great discovery. The twins are still super synchronized moms! just like sister White FeresBia is also waiting for a girl!

The twins said excitedly: “Jokes aside, we just wanted to share this very happy moment with you! Thank our friends and family who were present in this very special moment. And of course to thank you who accompany us here, and who always treat us with so much affection and love”.

