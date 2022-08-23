Brazil confirms first two cases of monkeypox in babies

The first two cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in babies in Brazil were confirmed this week by health authorities in the states of São Paulo and Bahia, according to the newspaper O Globo this Tuesday (23/8).

According to the São Paulo municipal health department, a 10-month-old boy, resident of the capital, showed the first symptoms of the infection on August 11. These include fever and skin lesions. The baby remains in home isolation, with a stable clinical condition and without aggravation.

In Bahia, a 60-day-old baby was diagnosed with monkeypox on August 5.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), newborns, young children and people with underlying immune deficiencies are at risk of developing more severe symptoms of the disease as they have a more fragile immune system. In rare cases, the infection can lead to death.

Monkey pox in the world

Around 41,700 cases of monkeypox have been identified worldwide since May this year, according to data from Our World in Data, a monitoring platform linked to the University of Oxford, UK. There are 12 confirmed deaths.

Brazil accounts for 3,700 cases of the infection, with one confirmed death in Minas Gerais.