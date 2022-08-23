Brazilian inflation may end the year lower than that of the US, Europe and the UK – News

THE brazilian inflation is on track to end the year 2022 below the indices of the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. It will be the first time that this will happen if financial market projections come true. The variation of the official consumer price index should close below 7% against estimates of 8% in the United States, 7.5% in the Eurozone and 13% in the United Kingdom.

After registering a drop of 0.68% in July, the lowest result of the index’s historical series, which began in January 1980, according to IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the market forecast is that the index prices fell again in August (-0.26%).

The IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which has accumulated 10.07% in the last 12 months, should return to single digits and be less distant from the ceiling of the target established by the government for the period, of 3.5%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 points (from 2% to 5%). In the year, the index is up 4.77%.





For the eighth consecutive week, expectations for inflation in the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin, released this Monday (22), retreated. Projections show the 2022 IPCA at 6.82%, compared to a forecast increase of 7.02%. Four weeks ago, the estimate was for a 7.3% jump in the 12 months ending next December.





“This period of greater inflationary pressure concentrated in food seems to offer a truce. Not that food will show any price drop, as gasoline did. This is far from happening. But a slowdown could happen in August”, says the economist André Braz, from FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas).

Inflation has been a problem not only for Brazil, but also for other countries. After the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the increase in the price of raw materials, mainly oil, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, put pressure on prices in the world.

In addition to the conflict, there were also lockdowns in China, which caused production bottlenecks. These factors, added to local issues, caused several nations to register a large variation in inflation.

The economist at Ibre explains that the world is experiencing greater inflationary pressure. And the remedy to contain this inflation is precisely to increase interest rates, as has been done in Brazil. The basic interest rate, the Selic, has already recorded 12 consecutive highs since March 2021 and is at 13.75% per year.





With the movement of deceleration sustained by the possibility of the world growing less, given the need to increase interest rates to contain inflation, throughout August and September Brazilians should see food still with inflation, but lower than it has been registering. in recent months.

“There is a chance that the country will end the year with a price index lower than in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom, because our expectations were around 7%, now it is close to 6.5% and, depending on the result of August’s inflation, it may even be below 6%”, he estimates.





But a good part of this slowdown is very concentrated in gasoline and electric energy, with the reduction of the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) rate on gasoline and electric energy in the states and the federal government measure that zeroed PIS/ Cofins on gasoline and ethanol until the end of this year.

In addition, Petrobras reduced prices at refineries three times in less than a month, in line with global oil prices. The result is already felt in the pumps. The average value of the liter has already retreated 26.9% (R$ 1.99), in two months.

According to data from the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis), the average price of fuel reached R$ 5.40, in the week of August 14 to 19, the lowest value since May 2021.

However, the slowdown does not exactly reach the entire Brazilian population. That’s because gasoline is more used by the upper middle class. For the economist, this reduction will be perceived more intensely in the budgets of wealthier families.





The trend is that this movement will accentuate in the coming months. “For this year, we expect a more general deceleration in prices, something that was not on the radar, driven by the loss of breath of the world economy. But the greater intensity of this movement, unfortunately, felt by the richest, because it is basically sustained by the energy and gasoline. The poorest will get something to eat, but of lesser intensity”, adds Braz.





global phenomenon

Economist Claudia Moreno, from C6 Bank, explains that inflation today is a global phenomenon. In Brazil, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 10% in 12 months until July this year. In the Euro Zone, the price index hit a record and rose 8.9% in the same period. In the UK, it reached 10.1% and was also the highest ever. Finally, in the US, inflation accumulates a high of 8.5%.

“We had a global shock that started with the health crisis, went through problems in the global chain of production of goods, strong rise in commodities and war in Ukraine. In addition to all these shocks, we had excessive stimuli given during the pandemic in some countries, as was the case in the United States”, says the economist at C6 Bank.

According to her, comparisons must take into account the particularities of each country. In the US, the strong economy and the overheated market keep inflation high, on the demand side. Europe has recently been impacted by rising energy prices, which are driving inflation to skyrocketing levels. And this is a complicated issue, they suffer from high prices due to a restriction in the supply of gas.













Abroad

The inflation rate in Germany, the biggest economy in the euro zone, could reach a peak of more than 10% by the end of the year, according to a monthly report by the Bundesbank (Central Bank of Germany), published on Monday (22). ).

Germany has been one of the European countries hardest hit by Russia’s decision to cut its gas exports to the region in response to sanctions the European Union (EU) has imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

In the UK, which is also suffering from a surge in energy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price index jumped to 10.1% in July, the highest in 40 years, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS). In June, annual inflation was 9.4%.

Consumer inflation in the United States accelerated with rising gasoline and food prices, resulting in June at 9.1%, the highest annual rate in 40 and a half years. Expectations are that the Federal Reserve, the local central bank, will raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point in September.



