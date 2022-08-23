Brazilian runner dies in ultramarathon on Mont-Blanc







Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps and the European Union Photo: Francois Hoang/Unsplash

A Brazilian runner, whose name has not been released, died on Monday night, 22, during an ultramarathon race on Mont-Blanc, the organizers of the event said in the early hours of Tuesday, 23.

The man was around 60 years old and was doing the Petite Trotte à Léon (PTL) alongside a person also of Brazilian nationality.

“The runner was on the official route with his team, permanently monitored and equipped, between the Tricot passage and the Plan Glacier refuge. The helicopter arrived at the scene of the incident and confirmed the death”, says the official statement of the event.

According to information from the Peloton de Gendarmarie de Haute Montagne (PHGM) in Chamonix, France, the man fell “by a hundred meters” down the mountain. Squad rescuers managed to arrive at the scene of the incident around one-thirty in the morning, but there was nothing else they could do. “He died in the fall,” they reported, noting that the body ended up on a “steep escarpment.”

“They were on a basically flat crossing. It was dark at the time and at the moment it is impossible to say what exactly caused the accident,” add the French.

The PTL is an ultramarathon race, with a race of 300 kilometers and 25 thousand meters of elevation gain in total, which takes place in autonomy and for teams of two or three people between the three sides of the Mont-Blanc massif (between France and , Switzerland and Italy). It is one of eight races of the “Ultra-trail of the Mont-Blanc” (UTMB) and, in all, started the event on Sunday, 20, 105 teams that have 151 hours to complete the race.

“Participants are constantly followed by means of a GPS signal. To participate in the test, candidates are selected based on their experience based on the presentation of a dossier”, the organization also points out.

PTL also informed that all teams were informed about the death and that the race is still maintained, but that each group can decide whether or not to continue in the event.