Bruno Krupp’s defense asks for revocation of prison, after the model’s health condition worsens

The defense of model and influencer Bruno Krupp filed a request for revocation of preventive detention, at the 4th Criminal Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, after he had run over and killed a child in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio.

Bruno was arrested on August 3, when he was admitted to a hospital in Méier. On July 30th, Bruno was riding, without a license, his motorcycle at high speed (about 150 km/h) on a road whose limit is 60 km/h, and ended up running over young João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães, who had his leg amputated at the time and thrown 50 meters from the place of the being run over, with the impact.

The boy’s leg was even placed in a thermal box with ice to be preserved, while the student was rescued on the track, but he died hours later at the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital.

Claims in defense of the Bruno Krupp model

The local justice issued an arrest warrant against the model, who will answer for intentional homicide in the eventual intentional modality, on August 3, and since then, he has been in custody at the hospital. The defense calls for the preventive detention to be suspended or replaced by alternative precautionary measures and highlights the health problems caused by the accident and the possibility of worsening the model’s condition.

In the request, the defense highlights all the damage caused to the health of Krupp, who is hospitalized in the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of the Gericinó Complex, in the West Zone of Rio. Among them are: multiple trauma, need for grafting in the upper limb, abdominal region and hands; wheelchair dependence; open wound with the presence of secretion on the abdominal wall; massive swelling of direct knee joint.

The lawyers requested in court that the UPA doctors inform the patient’s current clinical situation to prove the complexity of the situation, as well as request the records of the other health units through which he passed.

The defense maintains that the boy and his mother crossed the green light for the cars on the day of the accident, and that they were outside the crosswalk on Avenida Lúcio Costa.

They maintained Bruno’s conscious guilt, rather than eventual malice, and ask that the arrest be converted into alternative measures, namely: night and day off at home, seizure of the keys to the motorcycle used at the time of the accident, prohibition of access to places not frequented due to work and electronic anklet.

Bruno Krupp’s lack of driver’s license and eventual willful misconduct

Bruno did not have a driver’s license on the day of the accident, and according to investigations, the model had not even taken the Detran practical test to drive motorcycles, having only passed the theoretical exam and still needed to fulfill the minimum workload of riding lessons in the streets.

The prosecution maintains that there is eventual intent, which is when the author admits the risk of killing.

In Bruno’s case, he would have admitted driving the motorcycle at high speed, on a busy public road and not having stopped at the crosswalk, where João Guilherme was crossing with his mother.