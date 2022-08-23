Bruno Krupp’s defense asks for revocation of prison for the model’s health condition

The defense of model and influencer Bruno Krupp, arrested in Rio de Janeiro for running over a 16-year-old student on July 30, asked the Justice to revoke or replace the decision with alternative precautionary measures. The request for release of the model was sent to the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Metrópoles portal, the defendant’s lawyer Ary Bergher alleges in the document that there was no eventual intent in the teenager’s death, but conscious guilt.

“In other words, it could be said that he would have failed to comply with the duty of care, he would have been negligent/reckless in driving the motorcycle, but he would never, at any time, have been able to accept the result caused. And there is nothing in the file that contradicts this statement”, says the lawyer.

According to the model’s supporter, the accident caused the model a polytrauma; need for grafting in the upper limb, abdominal region and hands; dependence on a wheelchair for not being able to stand; open wound with secretion on the abdominal wall; and swelling in the right knee joint.

understand the case

The model and influencer was preventively arrested on the 3rd, in a private hospital in Méier, North Zone of Rio, accused of running over and killing a 16-year-old teenager in Barra da Tijuca.

According to police information, Bruno was driving at high speed when he hit the young man, who had his leg amputated by the impact. In the decision, it was informed that Bruno was riding the motorcycle at more than R$ 150 km/h on a 60 km/h road, without a driver’s license, even after being stopped in a traffic stop three days before.

According to firefighters, the victim was taken to Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, but could not resist and died during surgery. Bruno was also taken to the same hospital and discharged the next day.