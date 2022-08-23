C6 Bank no longer wants to be known as a fintech, but as a large institution.

Four years ago, when digital banking C6 Bank began to gain strength, the founder Marcelo Kalim set a goal: to keep up with one of the largest banks in Brazil, such as Itaú Unibanco, both in terms of number of customers and products, but with fully digital services.

The objective is well on its way, noting that, currently, C6 Bank has 20 million of open accounts, the largest private bank in Latin America, Itaú, has approximately 60 million account holders. According to Kalim, the bank already has 90% of products offered by large institutions.

brand formation

With 3,600 employees, at the beginning of the pandemic, the institution fired about 100 people due to uncertainties. Kalim believes that because the bank operates 100% digitally, it is possible to reach the level of large banks with 5,000 employees or even less.

C6 focuses on a wealthier layer of society. It’s no wonder that the poster girl is top model Gisele Bündchen, so the bank’s image is linked to sophistication and power.

“Our view is that this clientele is necessary to sustain a bank and make a profit”, informs Marcelo Kalim. That’s why C6 Bank never established itself as a fintech. Interested in the bank’s high income, one of C6’s next novelties is to focus on customers with greater purchasing power.

Of the 20 million customers, the institution does not specify how many of them are active, but reports that the data is improving every day.

C6 Bank is synonymous with innovation

With a range of options for people looking to make investments, C6 Bank also has easy access to assets abroad.

In addition, it was the first bank in Brazil to offer free toll tag for individuals – a benefit recently extended to legal entities –, one of the institution’s biggest innovations is also the global account (in euros or dollars).

