Establishment located in Maringá posted several photos of the global on a social network
Global actor Caio Castro, 33, was spotted at a bar in the central area of Maringá, in northern Paraná, last Saturday, 20th. The actor’s visit caught the attention of netizens on social media, after the establishment posted several photos of global in a social network.
The publication, which went viral on Instagram, gathered several comments from profiles that asked if Caio had ‘paid the bill’, alluding to a comment made recently by the actor about the need to share expenses during a meeting.
The actor’s comment generated a lot of controversy and repercussion on social networks. “What’s the difference between paying the bill and having to pay the bill? This feeling of having to support, having to pay… I don’t have to do p… anything bothers me a lot. I make a point of calling you for dinner, I go to the bathroom, I already pay the bill… It’s not even enough, it’s already settled… Now, you asked for the bill and you didn’t move and you never asked, as if I had that role? You are not my daughter”, said Caio, during a chat on the Sua Brother podcast on YouTube.
