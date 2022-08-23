Global actor Caio Castro, 33, was spotted at a bar in the central area of ​​Maringá, in northern Paraná, last Saturday, 20th. The actor’s visit caught the attention of netizens on social media, after the establishment posted several photos of global in a social network.

The publication, which went viral on Instagram, gathered several comments from profiles that asked if Caio had ‘paid the bill’, alluding to a comment made recently by the actor about the need to share expenses during a meeting.

Photo: reproduction



The actor’s comment generated a lot of controversy and repercussion on social networks. “What’s the difference between paying the bill and having to pay the bill? This feeling of having to support, having to pay… I don’t have to do p… anything bothers me a lot. I make a point of calling you for dinner, I go to the bathroom, I already pay the bill… It’s not even enough, it’s already settled… Now, you asked for the bill and you didn’t move and you never asked, as if I had that role? You are not my daughter”, said Caio, during a chat on the Sua Brother podcast on YouTube.

To read the full article on the GMC Online portal, a partner of Banda B, Click here.