Camil (CAML3) announces purchase of Mabel, Enauta (ENAT3) releases operational preview and more news

This Tuesday’s news (23) highlights the 52.5% decline in Enauta’s (ENAT3) production in July compared to June this year.

Camil (CAML3) announced the purchase of Mabel and licensing of the Toddy brand for cookies.

Petrobras (PETR3;[ativo=PETR4)] announced that it was subpoenaed in action against the appointment of Caio Paes de Andrade as president of the state-owned company.

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4), in turn, confirmed that the proposal presented by NK 108, an affiliate of Highline do Brasil II Infraestrutura de Telecomunicações, was the only valid one in a competitive process at the 7th Business Court in Rio de Janeiro.

Camil (CAML3) entered into an agreement with Pepsico do Brasil for the acquisition of all the shares issued by CIPA Industrial de Produtos Alimentares Ltda. and CIPA Nordeste Industrial de Produtos Alimentares Ltda. The acquired companies manufacture cookies under the main brand “Mabel”, in addition to the brands “Doce Vida”, “Mirabel”, “Elbi’s” and “Pavesino”.

The industrial plants in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO) and Itaporanga D’Ajuda (SE) are part of the transaction, operated by approximately 800 employees. In addition to this acquisition, the transaction also establishes the licensing by Pepsico to Camil of the “Toddy” brand for cookies for a period of 10 years, and the acquisition of the assets that make up the production line of the “Toddy” brand for cookies.

The day before, Petrobras released a statement informing that it had been summoned on August 11 to present its defense prior to the request for an injunction in a lawsuit filed by Senator Jean-Paul Prates (PT) and by the president of Anapetro, Mario Alberto Dal Zot.

In the action, which is pending in the court of the 11th Federal Court of Rio, they request the annulment of the appointment of Caio Paes de Andrade as CEO of the state-owned company. The executive, appointed by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, was approved on June 27 for the command of the state-owned company by the Board of Directors by seven votes to three.

Enauta’s total production (ENAT3) in July reached 268.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or average daily production of 8.6 thousand boe, a decrease of 52.5% compared to June 2022.

“During the month of July, the Atlanta Field underwent a scheduled shutdown to meet the regulatory requirements of the Ministry of Labor, as well as prepare the FPSO for recertification by DNV (Det Norske Veritas)”, explains the oil company.

Oi confirmed the day before that the binding proposal presented by NK 108, an affiliate of Highline do Brasil II Infraestrutura de Telecomunicações, was the only valid one in a competitive process at the 7th Business Court in Rio de Janeiro. The acquisition of SPE Torres 2, in the amount of up to R$1.697 billion, to be paid in cash.

Of the total amount, according to material fact, up to BRL 1.088 billion will be paid on the closing date of the transaction, and the remainder, up to BRL 609 million, will be paid until 2026, depending on the future amount of Infrastructure Items to be used, which will be reflected in the SPE Torres 2 Purchase and Sale Agreement to be negotiated, explains Oi.

Assaí’s Board of Directors (ASAI3) approved the issuance of debentures in the total amount of R$600 million.

This is Assaí’s 6th issue (ASAI3), now in three public distribution series with restricted distribution efforts. each debenture has a value of R$ 1 thousand. The funds raised will be used to reimburse expenses and expenses incurred by the company “related to the expansion and/or maintenance of certain properties”.

Ânima (ANIM3) reported that the company’s IR director, Marina Oehling Gelman, will leave her post to lead the new business department. Guilherme Colin Soárez will be the new CEO of the Inspirali medicine vertical. Ânima’s Board of Directors today approved the name of Marcus Vinicius Cuiabano Peixoto to assume the IR board.

Ratings agency S&P downgraded Gol’s CCC+ credit rating outlook from positive to stable, citing slower-than-expected recovery and the airline’s limited access to capital markets.

“Despite the absence of sizable short-term maturities, the slower-than-expected recovery at margins and limited access to capital markets have increased cash flow risks,” S&P said in a report, also citing fuel costs. much higher, which will result in an Ebitda of R$ 2 billion in the first seven months of 2022, below the projection of R$ 3.4 billion.

Wiz (WIZS3) announced that Wiz Conseg Corretora de Seguros, a subsidiary of the company, has entered into the contractual instruments for the acquisition of equity interest in Trombini, which operates exclusively with groups of car dealerships.

Wiz Conseg acquired an equity interest equivalent to 50.1% of the share capital of Trombini, a brokerage firm that, upon closing the transaction, will have the exclusive right to sell insurance products at Le Lac Group’s concessionaires for 10 years. The Le Lac Group comprises 11 Jeep, Citroën, Peugeot and Hyundai vehicle dealerships in the state of Paraná.

Viveo (VVEO3) announced the purchase of Neve Produtos Cirúrgicos and Nutrifica for R$110 million.

Zamp (BKBR3), owner of Burger King Brasil

Morgan Stanley Bank increased its shareholding in the company from 9.7% to 10.7%. The slice corresponds to 29,427,383 American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

(with Reuters)

