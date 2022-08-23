Camil goes into cookies with Mabel and Toddy

Camil negotiated with PepsiCo the acquisition of the Mabel biscuit brand and the licensing of the Toddy brand for the category — another move by CEO Luciano Quartiero to diversify its portfolio beyond rice and beans.

The stock was up 5.6% after the announcement this morning and was up 2.5% by 11:20 am.

The transaction, which marks Camil’s entry into cookies and crackers, also includes the brands Doce Vida, Mirabel, Elbi’s and Pavesino, as well as Mabel’s two factories in Goiás and Sergipe and a production line of Cookies which will be transferred from a plant in Sorocaba to Sergipe.

PepsiCo has licensed the “Toddy” brand for cookies for 10 years. The brand is the second largest of cookies in revenue in Brazil, with a recall above 98% among Brazilians.

Founded in 1953 by two Italian immigrants, Mabel is the leader in Brazil in sales of donuts, and the second most remembered brand by consumers in the cash and carry channel.

PepsiCo had acquired Mabel in 2011, paying around R$800 million for the business, which at the time was earning around R$450 million/year.

Camil does not disclose the value of the acquisition due to a contractual issue, but the CEO said he sees potential “for recovery and sales growth.”

Mabel was “an operation not so strategic for the seller, but very strategic for us. Then it completely shifts the focus,” Quartiero told the Brazil Journal.

According to him, the two factories of Mabel operate today with 50% of idleness. That is, Camil can double Mabel’s sales in the coming years without any additional capex.

“We can double the size [da Mabel] just better execution and the distribution strength that Camil already has,” he said.

The move is in line with Camil’s strategy to enter higher value-added products that have higher margins than the company’s average portfolio, said Gustavo Troyano, the food analyst at Itaú BBA.

“Knowing the quantity would be super important to do the math, but from a qualitative point of view, the transaction makes perfect sense,” said the analyst, who has a buy recommendation for the stock and a target price of R$13. “Historically, the Camil has always been a good allocator of capital and it is likely that this was also a good deal.”

The CEO said that getting into cookies was an old desire of Camil, as the category has relevant synergies with other high turnover products such as rice, beans, pasta and canned goods. “We were able to use the same distribution part, trucks and the sales area, which generates very high efficiency,” he said.

The acquisition is Camil’s first this year and comes after the company put more than R$800 million in M&As last year, entering the coffee segment with the Seleto brand, and pasta with the acquisition of Santa Amália. In December, the company also bought the Uruguayan company Silcom, which manufactures dried fruits, seeds, sauces and oils.

According to Quartiero, Camil will fund the acquisition today with cash on hand, without issuing debt or shares. The company continues to pursue M&As with a focus on geographic expansion and still has room on the balance sheet for new moves.

Leverage is at 2.2x EBITDA, and the company’s limit is 3.5x. “The family [controladora] it’s also willing to be diluted if something really interesting comes along,” said Quartiero. The company is worth R$ 3.7 billion on the stock exchange, including today’s high.

The transaction amount will only be known on January 10, when Camil reports its third fiscal quarter, which begins in September, during which there should be closing of the transaction. For now, both the sellside how much investors operate in the dark.

Camil had no financial advisor. Cescon Barrieu was the legal advisor.

BTG Pactual advised PepsiCo, which had legal advice from Mayer Brown.

Pedro Arbex