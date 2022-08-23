Camilo says that he and Izolda chose the name of Elmano to run for Government of Ceará

Former governor Camilo Santana (PT) revealed on the night of this Sunday, 21, that the choice of the name of deputy Elmano Freitas (PT) to run for the Government of Ceará was not made only by him, but also by governor Izolda Cela (without broken). “Ceará cannot go back. That’s why Izolda and I chose someone who had the ability to continue our work”, said Camilo during a campaign event in the city of Chorozinho, 68.6 km from Fortaleza.

Izolda was passed over by the Ceará PDT in an internal dispute that was won by the former mayor of Fortaleza, Roberto Cláudio. She had the support of Camilo, the PT and a good part of the ruling alliance. The head of the Palácio da Abolição lamented the result, saying her party had decided that she would not have the right to run for re-election. A few days later, she announced that she was leaving the PDT.

So far, however, the governor has not indicated a preference for any of the candidates that emerged after the split in the ruling base: Elmano Freitas and Roberto Cláudio. But she also did not rule out participation in the electoral process. According to the governor, she has “no commitments at this time”.

During a rally in Chorozinho, Elmano returned Camilo’s praise, praised the role of Izolda and said that, “God willing”, Ceará will continue to have a man and a woman in charge, referring to Jade Romero (MDB), vice on his ticket. .

He took the opportunity to ask for votes for two candidates from the opposing party in the dispute for the Government, the PDT. At the end of the speech, he highlighted the work of the president of the Assembly, deputy Evandro Leitão, and federal deputy Robério Monteiro. “I don’t want to stop talking, because this municipality has a great state deputy, Evandro Leitão, just as it has a great federal deputy, Robério Monteiro, who deserves to return to Brasília”.

Earlier, federal deputy José Airton (PT) said he believed that the PT candidate for the Government of Ceará will consolidate during this year’s electoral campaign, which completes a week next Tuesday, 23.

The parliamentarian said he was “surprised” by the popular support of Elmano’s candidacy, who, according to him, “is not so well known”, but which, despite this, is the “synthesis of a post-Camilo young man, whose history, legacy , struggle and defense of rural workers” will be consolidated as an alternative.

Regarding the break with the PDT in Ceará, the deputy said that both parties are in a progressive democratic field and that “it is natural that in the heat of the elections there may be differences that, in a certain way, can improve the project for Ceará”.

The PT member was this Sunday at the Centro das Tapioqueiras, in Messejana, for a campaign event that would also feature the presence of Camilo and Elmano. However, only the candidate for vice governor of the ticket, Jade Romero (MDB), attended the place. (collaborated with Vítor Magalhães)

