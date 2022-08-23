Can I get monkey pox at the weight gym? | health

Monkeypox, the name by which Monkeypox became popularly known, is a viral disease transmitted by contact with an infected individual, by droplets or through contact with human body material that contains the virus. Declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 23, 2022, the disease has been yet another cause for concern amid the Covid-19 pandemic. After all the lessons learned during the global health crisis caused by Covid-19, some doubts arise regarding the transmission of monkeypox through sharing objects with contaminated people, especially in public places such as gyms. After all, can I get monkeypox from the weight gym?

1 of 2 The main mode of transmission of monkeyox is through skin-to-skin contact — Photo: Istock Getty Images The main mode of transmission of monkeyox is through skin-to-skin contact — Photo: Istock Getty Images

The infectious disease doctor Alexandre Naime Barbosa informs that yes, the transmission of monkeypox is possible in gyms, especially by sharing mattresses, towels and equipment with people with skin lesions from the disease. But the correct hygiene of the devices after use by each person greatly reduces the possibility of infection.

– The most common form of transmission is skin-to-skin, which can happen in prolonged contact sports like judo or Greco-Roman wrestling. But even faster contact sports like football or basketball could happen, although it’s less likely. But there is also the possibility of transmission by surface contact. Let’s imagine that the subject has a back injury and uses a mat for a set of sit-ups or other exercise. Or who has buttock injuries and rides a bike for 45 minutes in a spinning class. And then the mat or bicycle is used by someone else, without being sanitized. There is, yes, the possibility of contagion in these cases, although smaller, less likely than skin to skin – explains Alexandre.

The doctor points out that even if the person has a blouse covering the wounds on their back – and they will certainly be wearing shorts, shorts or pants over their buttocks – there is a possibility of transmission, especially if they are in the blister or wound phase of the pustules. typical of the disease, when there is fluid in the lesions, which can pass through the tissue. These skin lesions are divided into five stages, all of which are transmissible:

Redness in spots on the skin; Board; Bubble – When the plate fills with liquid; Wound – When the bubble bursts; Crust – When the wound forms a scab.

This process lasts three to four weeks, and is accompanied by other symptoms such as fever, headache, and body aches. During this period, the person must be in isolation, so as not to transmit.

– If the person goes to the gym during this period, there are two possibilities: the first is that they don’t know they have the disease, and the second is that they know, but they are not fulfilling the isolation. So it is very important to see a doctor when you see skin lesions, to rule out monkeypox. And that isolation, in case of disease – explains the doctor, also remembering that there is a possibility of transmission by sharing boxing gloves or shin pads, for example, without proper cleaning of the internal part.

Another important measure must come from the academies: maintain hygiene with alcohol 70 of all devices after use by each person. As the doctor teaches, this avoids not only monkeypox and covid-19, but also the transmission of a series of other viruses, bacteria and fungi. Taking these measures, contamination in gyms is unlikely.

Another form of transmission of monkeypox is through the air, by droplets, as in the cases of covid-19, which would be avoided by the use of masks. However, transmission through the skin remains the most important in the case of monkeypox. And by air, there is a need for a lot of agglomeration and proximity.

– Droplet transmission also exists, but it is not as transmissible as Covid-19. She (monkey pox) asks for a closer and prolonged contact for transmission by droplets – comments the infectious disease doctor Claudia Mello, who comments on the chances of contagion in a bodybuilding and gym. – This type of transmission is better known in people living in the same household or in a hospital environment, where the load of potentially infectious particles in the air is much higher than, for example, in a gym. So far, we apparently have more transmissions related to intimate contact (home living).

Contagion, therefore, is more common between people in the same household and sexual partners, as although monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease, skin contact during sex is an important vector. But there are cases of contamination in public places, where the length of stay in the place can be an important factor in the transmission of the disease:

– We are aware of some cases in which the probable site of infection was bars, but in this case, it is understood, in this case, a closer and prolonged contact of people in bars than in gyms or other environments – comments the doctor: – When we think about the disease prevention in the academy, one of the most important things is to guide people to focus on the investigation of symptomatic (cases) and, if the person who has skin lesions is really contaminated with monkeypox, they should seek health care as soon as possible .

The infectologist clarifies that the best way to prevent contamination by monkey smallpox is to maintain the safety measures adopted throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

– The use of masks and hand hygiene are also part of the forms of prevention – says Cláudia. – The same measures that were taken for Covid are valid, so avoiding agglomerations, hand hygiene, use of masks and investigation of symptomatic cases are the most important points in the prevention that we can do now. Users (of gyms and other collective settings) should be aware that a monkeypox outbreak is occurring, and that the symptoms are the characteristic skin lesions. If someone has symptoms, it is important to see a doctor and follow isolation instructions before going to other environments.

The monkeypox virus does not spread through water. However, in crowded water aerobics classes in indoor pools, there is always a possibility of airborne transmission. Therefore, although there is little data on the subject, Claudia also states that, as in other places where there may be contact with the lesions characteristic of the disease, swimming pools should also be a place of attention for contamination, and therefore it is necessary to attention and care by users:

– It is worth saying that swimming pools can potentially be a place of contamination. Therefore, the best way to prevent it is to advise everyone who uses the pool not to attend in case of suggestive injuries. First, see a doctor for an evaluation. This is the most important way (to prevent transmission), both in swimming pools and gyms – he recommends.

